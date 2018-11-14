Scott Walker was elected governor of Wisconsin eight years ago. He’s survived a recall attempt, a re-election bid, a brief flirtation with running for the GOP’s nomination for president, and years of bitter opposition from Wisconsinites who fought against his hardline policies on voting rights, health-care, education, and the state safety net. He’s led what might be considered the model of a Republican state takeover in the era of Trumpism. And he lost the 2018 election to Democratic challenger Tony Evers by a margin of 1.2 points, a total of just over 30,000 votes.
As the dust settles from the midterm elections, and political observers attempt to divine exactly what happened across the country, that result is worth a closer look. In particular, the limited data available on the Wisconsin race suggest that increased turnout among black and Latino voters was one of the biggest shifts between the 2014 midterm and this election. If that indication holds true, it would mean that in a state characterized over the past decade by Walker’s racial politics, in a country currently facing rising bigotry and voter suppression, minority voters were Scott Walker’s bane.
The early evidence indicates that, in 2018, black and Latino voters in Wisconsin were extraordinarily active in the midterm election. The CNN exit poll of the state gubernatorial race calculates that black voters comprised about nine percent of the electorate, and Latino voters about four percent. According to the Census Bureau, black people only make up about six percent of the voting-age population in the state, and Hispanic people about five percent—although Hispanics comprise a smaller percentage of registered voters, at about four percent. That means that proportionally, black voters significantly outperformed white voters, and Hispanic voters reversed long low-turnout trends. These results appear to be significantly higher shares of minority voters than in previous midterms: A CNN exit poll from the 2014 gubernatorial election found that black and Latino voters made up six and three percent of the electorate respectively.
Read: I Respected Scott Walker. Then I Worked for Him.
To be sure, exit polls aren’t entirely reliable. The election data and pre-election surveys that we do have complicate the story a bit. Wisconsin’s counties report different levels of data, and only Milwaukee provides a statistically useful dataset broken down by discrete geographic areas, the city’s wards. The results of course don’t contain demographic information on individual voters, but one side effect of the city’s staggering level of racial segregation is that wards themselves are reasonable proxies for racial groups. And according to John Johnson, a research fellow at the Marquette University Law School, both plurality-black and plurality-Hispanic wards did see turnout markedly increase. Of Milwaukee’s 327 wards, black people are the largest group in 148. Turnout in those wards increased from 64.5 percent in 2014 to 68.0 percent in 2018. But that actually didn’t keep pace with plurality-white wards, where turnout increased from 66.7 percent to 78.7 percent, meaning plurality-black wards might have actually made up a slightly lower percentage of the Democratic vote-share than in 2014.
One particularly interesting aspect of the voter data is the strong increase in turnout and vote-share among wards with strong Hispanic populations. Turnout in those wards rose over 14 percentage points from 2014 to 2018, rising from 50 percent 64 percent, and making those wards identical to plurality-black wards in terms of turnout. Latino voters in Milwaukee are a much smaller population than black voters, but Johnson’s preliminary analysis found that the vote-share of those wards in the overall results tripled from 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent, a substantial amount in a state where election margins are often narrow. And that’s even as the candidate preference among voters in those plurality-Hispanic wards shifted strongly away from Walker and toward Evers.
Read: Even Scott Walker Says He’s ‘at Risk’ in Wisconsin
These data aren’t complete either. Milwaukee’s wards are only a rough proxy for race across the state, and their usefulness as a proxy could be limited by demographic shifts over the years, such as any displacement of black residents to the suburbs or internal population movements within the city. One major confounder is the fact that there are 25,000 fewer registered voters in the state than there were in 2014, a result of a widespread voter-purge program that opponents claim disproportionately disenfranchised black and Latino voters. In June, the Supreme Court gave its blessing to similar purges across the country, but the upshot for minority voters in Wisconsin is that they might have showed up to the polls in spite of increased barriers erected against doing so.
Further analysis from the Marquette Law School captures some of that enthusiasm. Using an aggregate of each election year’s polls, Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll, calculated that 67 percent of all black respondents said they were certain they’d vote in 2018, with 29 percent indicating they were not likely to vote. That’s compared to 60 percent of black respondents who said they were certain to vote in 2014, and 39 percent who said they weren’t likely, Franklin explained in an email to me. Indeed, these results appear to be positive signs after troubling returns on black likelihood of voting from the 2012 and 2016 election, where the proportion of respondents who said they were certain to vote dropped five percentage points. It appears that at the very least, the 2018 was a reversal of a mini-trend of disengagement among communities of color, and that result alone will have significant meaning in elections in the state.
Organizers and canvassers attest that voter enthusiasm was remarkable in communities of color, and that in those communities the election functioned as a rejection of Walker and his politics. According to Reyna Gengler, voters in northwestern Milwaukee started off tentative. She is a lead canvasser with Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality (MASH), an organization of service and hospitality workers and Milwaukee Bucks stadium employees born of the Fight for $15 national minimum-wage movement. “They were hesitant at first to even listen and get a conversation with me,” Gengler says of her initial canvasses, when she knocked on doors in June on behalf of Democratic candidate Mahlon Mitchell, a prominent firefighter who lost to Evers in the Democratic primary. Early on, even politically-engaged minority voters had been demoralized by Walker’s political resilience, especially after the 2014 recall attempt failed.
Read: Democratic Governors Will Lead a Majority of Americans
But even after Mitchell, a black candidate with deep connections to the urban black power base, lost, Gengler says black and Latino communities responded positively to the policy platform that grounded the anti-Walker movement—including proposals from Evers to implement a $15 minimum wage, and expand Medicaid. “I spoke to a woman, she was working at Popeyes and another restaurant,” Gengler told me by phone. “She was working two $7.25 jobs, and I said 'ma'am do you realize if we win, you'll only have to have one of those jobs and you'll be able to spend more time with their children?’” Gengler says that woman immediately warmed for the campaign and pledged to get her siblings to vote for Evers, too. It didn’t hurt Evers that his running mate, lieutenant-governor-elect Mandela Barnes, is a black Milwaukee native with deep activist roots.
For minority voters, Walker embodied the dysfunction and the racial disparities that have come to characterize Wisconsin’s government. During his first term, Walker appeared on a conservative talk-radio show with a host who’d called Latino voters “wetbacks.” He’s presided over an incredibly polarized government in which Milwaukee has become a hyper-segregated, racialized target of the rest of the state, which is overwhelmingly Republican otherwise. Opponents blame his policies for the fact that Milwaukee contains the zip code with the highest incarceration rates for black men in America. He’s refused to expand Medicaid, even as the state has become the worst state in the nation for black infant mortality. Under Walker’s tenure, Wisconsin has suffered one of the largest racial achievement gaps of any state. And perhaps above all, Walker has been the face of a conservative welfare reform program that has utilized dog-whistle attacks to implement work requirements and drug tests, and severely curtail public benefits.
According to Angela Lang, the executive director of Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC), a Milwaukee organizing group that’s the scion of progressive national organization CPD Action, dissatisfaction with Walker provided an opening, but one that still required plenty of work to exploit. “It meant prioritizing and centering black voies early on, in a way that really hasn’t been done before,” Lang told me. “It took a constant drumbeat. All the time, people are saying it is labor intensive, but it’s all about building relationships.” As has been a common theme in several other races centering on minority voters and low-propensity voters—from Stacey Abrams in Georgia to Andrew Gillum in Florida—the work of expanding the electorate and mobilizing people was an involved process that required time and resources, but seems to have paid real dividends nationally and locally.
“Once we started getting to early voting, you could just see people who had gotten their early votes in and then they were trying to get their family members,” Gengler tells me. The result appears to have been a surge in enthusiasm, turnout rates that kept pace with statewide results, and an electorate that looked almost like that of a presidential year. “It was so exciting to see the community go from get off my grass, get away from my door, to being all-in.” Gengler, who is of mixed-race background and identifies as part-Latina, is married to a black husband, and lives in the black community in Milwaukee where she canvassed, voted for the first time ever in this election.
What activists saw is a referendum on Walker and his policies. “Even for me personally,” Lang says, “the idea of just getting rid of a governor that has not centered our community and has quite frankly ignored our community was powerful.” But the result also shows the value of interfacing and engaging with residents early and often about policy, and also the enduring value of helping voters of color navigate barriers and moving low-propensity voters into the “likely” column. There may be national implications to those lessons, but for now, Evers and Barnes face a long-overdue reckoning with its Wisconsin’s communities of color, who’ve now perhaps handed them a mandate to govern in their interests.
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.