Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Oops: A poorly designed ballot might have swayed the midterm elections in Florida. Here’s how . (Dana Chisnell and Whitney Quesenbery, The Washington Post)

Bigger Than They Thought: With all the votes counted, the Democrats had a larger win this year than Republicans did in 2010. (Matthew Yglesias, Vox)

A New American Revolution: Revolutions have always shaped American society, starting in 1776. In 2018, the left has tried to stage a new revolution—one modern America doesn’t need, argues Victor Davis Hanson. (The National Review)

Visualized

Mapping Fire: California’s wildfires are still raging. Keep track of them . (Lauren Tierney, Laris Karklis, and Tim Meko, The Washington Post)

We’re always looking for ways to improve The Politics & Policy Daily. Concerns, comments, questions, typos? Let us know anytime here.