Dereliction of Duty: The Little Rock Police Department hired an officer who told them he’d once attended a Ku Klux Klan meeting. Then he fatally shot a black teenager. It’s part of “cascading institutional failure” within the department , reports Radley Balko. (The Washington Post)

Stamp, Out: You don’t need a stamp to mail in your absentee ballot. Why does everyone seem to think you do ? (Susie Armitage, ProPublica)

An Endless War: Earlier this week, the Trump administration called for a ceasefire in Yemen’s civil war. It’s too little and much too late , argues Jonah Shepp. (New York)

The ‘Culture Wars’ Go Wide: Serious policy decisions are being dictated by “petty” partisan arguments, writes Michael Grunwald. Here's why that's a problem . (Politico)

A Voter’s Guide: Unsure of what you actually need when you show up to vote in your state? Emma Sarappo has you covered . (Pacific Standard)

Cheers to the Governor: This election cycle has a number of high-profile gubernatorial races. See which are likely to go Republican and which are likely to go Democratic. (FiveThirtyEight)