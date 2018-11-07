Democrats grab some power back in the House

"The outcome is in line with early predictions, though early returns Tuesday suggested that the scale of Democratic victories might be smaller than anticipated, and some pundits declared the hope of a blue wave dead."

2018 was monumental for women, but it was just a start

"Insofar as 2018 was the Year of the Woman, it was not just about candidates for office: It was about the female volunteers, campaign staff, protesters, and voters who helped drive this year's election results."

Democrats made important suburban gains

"The combined results reconfirmed the deep lines of division etched in Trump's narrow 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton. The evening amounted to a simultaneous repudiation and reaffirmation of Trump from two very different Americas, and underscored the fundamental demographic, cultural, and economic changes reshaping America and its politics."

High Profile

Beto O’Rourke’s national celebrity ended up being his undoing

"Ultimately, in a state where a Democrat has not won statewide office since 1994, O'Rourke failed to make the case that his appeal reached beyond the Acela corridor to the voters he would represent. 'He was a cause, not a candidate,' said one top Democratic strategist."

The Georgia race, under the shadow of voter suppression

"Indeed, I can't quite bring myself to say that Abrams 'lost,' because there's an asterisk next to her Republican opponent's victory."

Wisconsin’s Scott Walker lost to public-schools chief Tony Evers. How education became one issue that helped decide the race

"People in Wisconsin clearly care about education if they would rather tax themselves than cut school budgets. And the support behind the teacher movements that have swept the country this year show that is the case elsewhere as well. "

Meet Abby Finkenauer, the 29-year-old Iowan who unseated Tea Party Republican Representative Rod Blum

"She gets why so many people in her district voted for Trump: They were tired of politicians, and Trump was someone different. He'd promised to provide a voice for 'the forgotten men and women' of America….The problem is that Trump didn't mean any of it, she says. 'It was clearly talking points for him. For me, it's my life, and there's your difference.'"

The Issues on the Table

Florida returned voting rights to more than 1 million people

"Florida approved a ballot question that restored voting rights to 1.4 million felons, most of whom are black men. If only a third of them exercise that right in 2020 and beyond, that is 420,000 new voters in a state where the governor's race was decided by 74,000 votes out of slightly less than 8 million cast, and where Trump won by 113,000."