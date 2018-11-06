Many stories about voter turnout are framed in terms of lament or hope, either chiding nonvoters for their dereliction of duty or suggesting that this just might be the year when disengaged Americans finally turn out. On the margins, some people are prevented from voting: In the past, Arizona has mishandled or not counted thousands of ballots based on a failure to cross-check voters’ citizenship status. But a deeper question lies in these turnout numbers, which are almost so constant across elections as to seem inevitable: Why is American politics so alienating that a huge portion of citizens prefers to forfeit their rights and sit elections out?

Read: National politics has taken over America.

Academics, pollsters, and campaign operatives have been coming up with answers to this question for a long time. Specifically in southern Arizona, anemic party infrastructure, alienated Latino voters, and the district’s solid-blue status seem to help keep turnout low. Frustration was a common theme among party stalwarts who know they have to change their ways; among activists who want people in power to care about their causes; and among regular people who wish American politics was a little less stupid.

The specific reasons why people don’t vote here may be different from those in states such as West Virginia, Texas, and Kentucky, which are consistently among the five states with the lowest turnout in elections. But one sentiment may be universal: the sense that something is wrong with a government by and for the people where the people can’t be seen or heard.

The Democrats of Greater Tucson meet every Monday at Dragon’s View restaurant. Members of the group openly admit that the Chinese buffet is mediocre, and the vibe roughly imitates a 1980s-era casino. But the back room can fit lots of people, a podium, and a projector, so two weeks before the election, here they were.

People had come to hear Sam Almy, who oversees voter files for the Arizona Democratic Party, give a presentation about turnout efforts around the state. He ran through voter statistics, including the demographics that closely shape Democratic campaign strategy.

The crowd was largely old and white, and they were anxious about the upcoming midterms. One person wanted to know when Democrats would start running ads that were more than attacks or “BS” testimonials. Another asked how the party was planning to turn out Latinos.

Almy clicked through his PowerPoint. “That’s not a great slide for us,” he said. The state’s registered Democratic voters are overwhelmingly, disproportionately white, he said, “which is gross for the Democratic side.”

A majority of voters in Arizona’s Third Congressional District, which is commonly referred to as CD-3, look nothing like the people who showed up to talk politics at Dragon’s View. Among the district’s minority groups, 60 percent of the district’s population is Hispanic, according to the state’s independent redistricting commission. While only 3 percent of the population is Native American, two tribes—the Pascua Yaqui and Tohono O’odham—are based here, and the Tohono O’odham reservation spans hundreds of miles in the district.