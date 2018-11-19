When we discussed the situation in October, Ocasio-Cortez told me her campaign had been investigating options for how she could bridge the post-election period. “We're trying to figure out what's even legal,” she said. “There are so many ways in which our electoral system is biased against working class people running. There are so many ways, but this is one of the most glaring ways.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s choices included moving in with her mother in Florida, but that would clearly be an odd look for a woman running for Congress in New York—not to mention the requirement that she be a resident of the state at the time of her election. One lawyer even told her it would be legal for her to have a donor prepay for a two-month stay at a resort. That option she quickly discarded, too. “I’m not going to Sandals for two months!” she nearly shouted at me, with a laugh.

The long interregnum between primary win and taking office may have left Ocasio-Cortez strapped for cash, but it gave her plenty of time to consider what kind of congresswoman she wanted to be. She also did not lack for advice. In the days after her June victory, she told me, calls flooded in from “pretty much everyone” in the Democratic Party, including many politicians who were close to Crowley, the fourth-ranking House Democrat who was plotting a bid for speaker at the time of his surprise defeat. Hillary Clinton called, as did Nancy Pelosi. Barack Obama didn’t call, but his confidant Valerie Jarrett did. The cavalcade of likely 2020 Democratic presidential contenders—Sanders, Warren, Cory Booker, and Kamala Harris, among them—reached out, some by text. Clinton was “very nurturing,” Ocasio-Cortez recalled. The fact that Ocasio-Cortez had worked for Sanders in the 2016 primary didn’t come up, she said, but the woman who twice fell short of the presidency advised her to remember self-care, and “to savor the high times, because the hard times are just part of the road.”

Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t hit the hard times yet. But the last four months have brought a level of scrutiny comparable to the kind given to a top-tier presidential contender and virtually unheard of for an as-yet-unelected congressional candidate. Ocasio-Cortez’s victory over Crowley in a low-turnout House primary was undeniably a shocker, but it wasn’t without precedent: Four years ago, conservative economics professor Dave Brat stunned House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, making the Virginia Republican the highest-ranking member of Congress ever to lose a primary. Brat got plenty of attention initially, but compared to Ocasio-Cortez he toiled in relative obscurity until last week, when Democrat Abigail Spanberger ousted him after just two terms in the House.

Ocasio-Cortez’s much higher profile is partly of her own choosing. She didn’t accept more than a fraction of the interview requests, but for a time it seemed like she did almost all of them. She made the rounds on the late-night talk shows and briefly became a fixture on cable news. Within weeks of her victory, Ocasio-Cortez was taking her Sanders-inspired platform of Medicare-for-All, a federal jobs guarantee, tuition-free public college, and the abolition of ICE on the road. She flew off to Kansas, Michigan, Massachusetts, and California to stump for fellow progressives in both close contests and long-shot primaries like her own. The heightened exposure came with a few stumbles. Ocasio-Cortez drew criticism for excluding the press from a pair of town halls she held in New York over the summer, and for referring to “the occupation of Palestine” in response to a question about her position on Israel. She told me she “learned the hard way” that there are a host of customs members of Congress are supposed to follow in the name of collegiality, like alerting a fellow member if you’re going to hold an event in that person’s district.