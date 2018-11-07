Read: The Democrats are back, and ready to take on Trump.

Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference at the White House at 11:30 a.m.., and if these missives are any indication, the nation should not expect anything resembling the chastened reactions of Barack Obama, who labeled the Republican victory in the 2010 midterms a “shellacking,” or George W. Bush, who called the Democratic wave in 2006 “a thumpin.’”

Indeed, there are a few reasons for Trump to be smug as the smoke clears. To begin with, as Trump’s defenders were quick to point out, the president’s party almost always loses ground in the midterms. And while Democrats posted big gains in the House, Republicans added at least three seats in the Senate. They limited Democratic gains at the state level. In Florida races close to the president’s heart, two of his close allies won both the Senate and gubernatorial seats over lightly favored Democrats. The gains in the Senate will make it easier for Trump to appoint judges, arguably the most successful area of his presidency. Meanwhile, as McKay Coppins writes, the midterm already demonstrated that Trump’s hold over the GOP is solidified—another win.

On the other hand, overselling defeats as wins is Trump’s signature move, honed in years in the real-estate business. As recently as August, the president was promised a “red wave” in the midterms, but as the election approached, he gradually narrowed that down to a focus on the Senate. In the end, roughly 40 percent of the candidates Trump endorsed on Twitter ended up losing their races.

Read: How Senate Republicans will use their new power.

More importantly, the loss of the House will give Democrats a way to make Trump miserable more or less perpetually for the next two years. Trump has already chafed at working with the House when it was under GOP leadership, bullying and cajoling members—mostly to little effect—in his fight to repeal Obamacare. The president, still accustomed to the business world, was frustrated by the fractious and slow pace of Congress. Now, just as he seemed to be starting to get comfortable, the terrain has shifted.

With Republicans still in control of the Senate and White House, Democrats will be unable to enact any of their ambitious policy ideas into law. Divided control means that practically every legislative idea on both sides is dead on arrival. If the last two years seemed like gridlock, the next two could make them look like an era of productivity.

What Democrats really gain is the power of oversight. Thanks to a rule the GOP passed in 2015, Democratic chairs of House committees will now be able to subpoena the administration with or without Republican consent. Democrats have expressed frustration at the Trump administration stonewalling requests for information over the last two years. Now they will be able to demand it.