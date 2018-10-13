Read: Why Joseph Crowley’s defeat should scare Joe Biden

Now, it’s happening again—Hamlet meets Groundhog Day—and it’s tough to tell what Biden is planning. He’s campaigning intensely for a Democratic Congress, and close aides have been gaming out bold scenarios for a 2020 bid, like pledging to serve only one term or announcing a young running mate at the starting gate. But he reportedly doesn’t want the dozen-plus Democratic aspirants to wait for him to make up his mind.

In Democratic circles, the common nickname for Biden is “Uncle Joe.” But it cuts two ways. On the one hand, it connotes the kind of familiarity and affection that comes with his longtime presence in the capital, and his tenure as the loyal sidekick to a president who’s still popular with the party base. Grassroots Democrats say he’s their top choice for 2020, as evidenced this year in a series of polls.

But a sizable share of Democrats believe there comes a time when even a beloved uncle should be put out to pasture. Their feeling is that he’s too encumbered by the weight of decades of political baggage—and that, as a man in his mid-70s, he isn’t likely to take the plunge knowing that the odds of winning the nomination aren’t guaranteed in his favor.

The age factor is major—Biden will be 78 in 2021—and most Democrats are loathe to mention it on the record. But privately, they say that the party won’t galvanize Millennials unless it touts new, younger faces (Senator Kamala Harris, say, or Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti). The last thing the party needs, they say—because it’s so often perceived as scletoric—is Biden as the butt of ageist jokes. (When John McCain ran at age 71, David Letterman called him “the kind of guy who picks up the TV remote when the phone rings.”)

Biden’s skeptics aren’t bedazzled by his current standing atop the polls, in part because his stellar rating is probably a function of his universal name ID and affiliation with former President Barack Obama. Indeed, early polls have rarely proved prescient in presidential elections. In the run-up to the 1972 primary, Democrats wanted Edward Kennedy, and the eventual nominee, George McGovern, was a blip. Before Michael Dukakis secured the nomination in 1988, the top-rated guy was Gary Hart. That same year, Biden flamed out as a candidate—2008 was his second flameout—after the press discovered that some of his speech rhetoric was eerily similar to that of a British politician.

Ed Kilgore, a longtime political commentator and the former policy director for the centrist Democratic Leadership Council, is one such Democrat who has doubts about Biden 2020. He should “give it a pass … unless the field is gridlocked and he is the object of a genuine draft,” Kilgore told me. “The revival of memories of his chairmanship of the [Senate] Judiciary Committee—with such lowlights as the committee's treatment of Anita Hill, and Biden's own championship of the [1994] Crime Bill—makes me feel even more strongly that it's not his time. I also think Democrats would be wise to run someone younger than Trump.”