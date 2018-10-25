Read: James Winnefeld Jr.’s vow to combat the opioid crisis

Formed in 1988 through the Anti-Drug Abuse Act, the ONDCP is supposed to coordinate drug-control policy and funding between 16 federal departments and agencies. The director of the office is intended to be the U.S. president’s “principal advisor” on drug-control issues. The Senate has to confirm whomever the president appoints.

Trump’s first nominee, Tom Marino, withdrew shortly after the Washington Post reported that he had supported legislation that weakened the Drug Enforcement Administration’s ability to clamp down on companies engaging in fishy drug shipments.

Trump’s second nominee, James Carroll, former White House deputy chief of staff, has had his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee and is awaiting confirmation. Carroll was first appointed the office’s deputy director and then acting director but had to give up his title as acting head when Trump formally nominated him to lead the office. He remains its most senior official.

“I think that not having a director makes somewhat of a difference in terms of who will meet with you, when they’ll meet with you, if they’ll listen to you when they meet with you, those types of things,” says Regina LaBelle, the former chief of staff at ONDCP during the Obama administration and an independent consultant for nonprofits on the opioid epidemic.

The office has yet to release the annual National Drug Control Strategy, which spells out how the administration will tackle drugs, or develop a drug-control budget. Three months after taking office, Trump chose an unorthodox approach to drug policy, establishing the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, with Governor Chris Christie, a Trump political ally, as chair. The commission, staffed and funded by ONDCP, released a report that recommended nearly 60 ways to address the crisis. The recommendations cover prevention, treatment, recovery, and more.

“When deputy director Carroll came over to ONDCP, he started a process of reviewing and formulating the National Drug Control Strategy,” says Charmaine Yoest, the associate director of ONDCP’s external-affairs office, “and so we do have a draft that is under review that is moving forward very quickly.” She noted that the strategy will build on Christie’s report.

“I think most of us would say that they did a good job,” Keith Humphreys, a Stanford University professor who studies interventions for substance abuse, says of the Christie commission’s report. “They listened carefully. There were pretty smart, certainly knowledgeable people on that committee and they produced a really good report.”

But he thinks the commission’s work might not have been necessary, given the landmark report on addiction that U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams put out almost a month after the 2016 election. “Most of what’s in the commission report is in that report,” he says. “I think the fact that that was ignored was just a big mistake.”