Yet Trump and Republican congressional candidates across the country continue to insist that they are committed to providing sick people with accessible health insurance. In this election season—with health care topping the list of voter concerns and with Democrats holding a clear polling advantage on the issue—Republicans have become masters of the mixed message.

Tom MacArthur, an incumbent House Republican in a tough reelection race in New Jersey, says that protecting people with preexisting health woes “is a pretty essential pact with the American people”—despite the fact that he played a major role in the 2017 Obamacare-repeal effort, pushing a provision that would have raised rates and imperiled coverage for many with preexisting conditions.

Scott Walker, the Wisconsin governor waging his own tough race, says that protecting those people is imperative—even though his state attorney general has joined a federal lawsuit with 19 other Republican attorneys general that seeks to have Obamacare ruled unconstitutional. Josh Hawley, the Republican Senate candidate in Missouri, says he’s a champion of sick people—though, in his current job as state attorney general, he, too, has joined that suit.

Then there was the testy exchange earlier this week between Martha McSally, the Republican Senate candidate in Arizona, and Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace. “I am passionate about protecting people with preexisting conditions and forcing insurance companies to provide them health insurance,” McSally said. “I voted to make sure that they had that coverage.” But Wallace pointed out that McSally, as a House member, voted last year to repeal Obamacare. Wallace said:

Congresswoman, let me just jump in here. Because under repeal-and-replace, the bill that you voted for, if someone had a lapse in coverage of 63 days—and, of course, a lot of these are cases of preexisting condition, are people who don’t have insurance and then want to buy it—if you had a lapse in coverage for 63 days, states could force those people, instead of buying it from an insurance company, to buy it from a risk pool. And that meant that the premiums would be higher. That’s exactly the kind of thing that Obamacare tried to prevent.

In response, McSally ignored Wallace’s accurate description: “This is just a lie we’re seeing all over the country, playing on people’s fears. But I want the voters to know I’m committed to protecting people with preexisting conditions. I’m fighting for it. I fought for it. And I voted for it.”

To understand why Trump and the Republicans have been struggling to craft a consistent health-care message, and why in some cases they’re airbrushing their past opposition to health reform, one need only look at the polls. They’ve found themselves on the wrong side of the issue in terms of public opinion: Thanks in part to their relentless attempts to repeal Obamacare, a mission that long predated Trump’s ascent, the law is now more popular than ever. According to a Fox News poll released last weekend, 53 percent of Americans—and 54 percent of likely midterm voters—endorse former President Barack Obama’s signature domestic achievement. Most notably in the Fox poll, Obamacare is 10 points more popular than Trump.