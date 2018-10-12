“My opponent says she wants to reach across the aisle. You can’t get there from where she is,” Yoder said at the luncheon.

Kansas is often, and quite understandably, overlooked as a battleground. The state hasn’t voted Democratic for president or elected a Democrat to the Senate since the New Deal, and Republicans have easily held their four House seats for the past eight years. But Republicans find themselves on their heels here this year; Democrats have a decent shot to win both the governorship and two seats in Congress.

The campaigns in the neighboring Second and Third Congressional districts, in the eastern half of the state, illustrate how complicated a factor Trump is in this year’s battle for the House. Among Yoder’s constituents in the northeast corner of the state, the president is clearly a drag—a polarizing figure to be distanced from rather than embraced. Yet in the adjacent area to the south and west, the Republican and Democratic candidates alike are keeping attacks on the president to a minimum. Steve Watkins, a first-time GOP hopeful, welcomed Trump to a rally last weekend, while Democrat Paul Davis is stressing his common cause with the president’s supporters in a district Trump won handily in 2016.

Yoder’s district, though, could have broader implications for the Republican Party. Encompassing Kansas City and its suburbs, the Third Congressional District backed Mitt Romney in 2012 but swung to Hillary Clinton in 2016. Its large population of college-educated moderates represents precisely the demographic that Trump has alienated in suburban districts across the country. They’re similar to voters in swing districts outside Chicago, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles, and if they take their anger at Trump out on the Republican incumbents who have voted with him in the past two years, they’ll hand Democrats the House majority.

Read: Suburban-rural districts are turning on the GOP.

Yoder is facing Davids, a first-time candidate who worked in the Obama White House and would be the first lesbian member of Congress from Kansas. She won a contested primary this summer and has outraised him by a substantial margin over the past three months. Yoder is now the most endangered red-state House Republican in the country: Election forecasters such as The Cook Political Report say the race has shifted toward the Democrat, a recent New York Times/Siena College poll found Yoder eight points down, and the National Republican Congressional Committee has pulled back on advertising in the home stretch of the campaign—a sign the party has all but given up on his seat.

The two candidates are also campaigning as if the incumbent is the underdog. It was Yoder who challenged Davids to a series of five debates after she won the primary, and weeks went by before the Democrat agreed to participate in a single one, in late October. She has kept a lower profile in the district as well, local reporters told me, and her campaign did not respond to repeated requests for an interview or for a schedule of public events during a week-long stretch last month.

The forum at the chamber of commerce was envisioned as a debate between Yoder and Davids, but only the congressman agreed to attend. Republicans in the district surmised that Davids was playing it safe with her lead, not wanting to risk a stumble against a seasoned opponent. Not surprisingly, Yoder has tried to take advantage, characterizing Davids ideologically as “the most liberal, radical nominee for Congress in the history of the district” and as a stranger to the community who has spent most of her adult life elsewhere. “If you don’t know the community because you’ve never really lived here, you’ve never voted here, you don’t know the people you’re trying to represent, and the views that you espouse in the primary are so far out of the mainstream,” he argued in an interview, “then you may not want to show up and be challenged on those ideas.”

But while Yoder has settled on a message to use against his opponent, he’s found it more difficult to define himself in a year when his party affiliation could be a liability. At one point during the chamber of commerce event, the moderator—a news anchor from the local Fox affiliate—asked the congressman, “Who is Kevin Yoder, politically?” Yoder began with a meandering series of paeans to Kansas, his upbringing, and his pride in the state’s education system. But his reply drifted back to the shadow in the race, a president he was reluctant to name. “I’m someone who believes very strongly in our conservative principles,” Yoder said. “But I’m willing to break from our party. I’m willing to oppose our president.”