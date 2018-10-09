Haley, the former South Carolina governor, had emerged as a star in the Trump administration, as she proved able to adopt a tougher, more conventionally hawkish posture toward U.S. adversaries—particularly Russia—at the U.N. without alienating a president who was trying to woo them. Though she’ll be leaving less than halfway through Trump’s term, she managed to survive longer than much of the president’s original foreign-policy team. Haley outlasted one secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, and two national-security advisers, Michael Flynn and H.R. McMaster.

Republican critics of the president’s often erratic approach were comforted by her presence, along with that of Defense Secretary James Mattis, although it was unclear how much direct influence she had with the president from her posting in New York. The distance allowed her to avoid some of the controversies that engulfed the White House over the last two years. Haley had endorsed Marco Rubio in the 2016 GOP primary and was seen as a likely running mate for the Florida senator had he won the nomination. Inside the Trump administration, she took the unusual route of preempting speculation that she was a turncoat. In September, she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post explicitly rebutting an anonymous piece published by “a senior administration official” days earlier in The New York Times.

“I, too, am a senior Trump administration official,” Haley wrote. “I proudly serve in this administration, and I enthusiastically support most of its decisions and the direction it is taking the country. But I don’t agree with the president on everything. When there is disagreement, there is a right way and a wrong way to address it. I pick up the phone and call him or meet with him in person.”

Haley will be the seventh Cabinet-level official to leave a post during Trump’s first two years in office. Several have resigned or been fired in scandal, while two, former Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, secured promotions as part of the shuffling.

The Cabinet shuffle still pales in comparison to the high turnover among the White House senior staff, which has seen the departures via resignation or firing of the chief of staff, chief strategist, press secretary, multiple communications directors, and other top officials.

All the changes have kept the Senate busy confirming new Trump nominees. The chamber is even more closely divided than it was during the debate over Trump’s first round of Cabinet picks. Republicans control 51 out of the 100 seats.

Department of State

Original secretary: Rex Tillerson

Trump’s replacement: Mike Pompeo

Reason for change: Tillerson had been on the outs for months with Trump. He reportedly called him “a moron” in a meeting last summer, and the two diverged on key policy issues and global hot spots like Iran, Russia, and North Korea.