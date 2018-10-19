“We just turn on the spigot,” said the Need to Impeach chief strategist Kevin Mack, “right away.”

Mike Bloomberg has made headlines for becoming the biggest Democratic donor of the midterm cycle, spreading $100 million to campaigns as he looks to build goodwill for a possible 2020 campaign. Tom Steyer is in over $120 million—though it’s all gone to building his own machine.

Steyer made a billion and a half dollars as an investor. He has sunk $50 million into Need to Impeach—so far—turning him into a familiar face in TV ads, and last year with a Times Square billboard. Along the way, he has driven most top Democrats crazy by pushing them to take out the president, which they argue only helps vulnerable Republicans keep their seats. Bring up his name with Democratic officials and strategists and the answer is a reliable variation of “oh god,” or an eyeroll. They complain that he’s not interested in hearing what anyone else has to say, that it’s all about him, that the money could have been better spent. They point to how many operatives have come and gone from top positions on his staff.

Steyer likes calling this DC cocktail party talk from people too caught up in chasing the majority to tell the truth, and it only encourages him to go harder, with more money, for a bigger splash.

“Other people don’t want to stand up to it. They want to finesse it. They think that their consultants and pollsters will give them the answer,” he adds later. “It’s not that complicated. There’s a criminal who’s attacking the American people. That’s actually what’s going on.”

For all the concerned, rich liberals around the country, no one has built anything like this. Steyer clearly enjoys being able to wag that in their faces. He likes the iconoclasm. That he’s annoying so many people only convinces him more that he’s right.

“They like the money,” Steyer told me when I asked him why no one else with his politics and millions has built anything like this. “There are a whole bunch of people who are worth a whole lot of money, who like that money a whole lot.”

In under a year, without realizing what it would become, Steyer and a small crew in a corner of the third floor of a small office building in the Financial District here built the biggest voter list in politics—bigger than the NRA, millions bigger than any other group that’s better known or been around longer. And it’s not just well over 6 million people who’ve signed his online petition to impeach Trump—500,000 new ones since July, on pace to be 300,000 in October alone—getting at least 3,000 per day, with spikes around big news, like Michael Cohen’s plea deal and the Kavanaugh hearing. It’s email addresses, mailing addresses, now mined to connect with voter data and their own surveys and polls.

The standard in politics is that a list needs to be redone about every three years, with people moving or dying or changing their information. By that measure, a constantly updated list that’s only a year old is as good as one that’s 18 million people big.