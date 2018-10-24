Written by Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2) and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
-
Two days after a pipe bomb was found in the mailbox outside of billionaire philanthropist George Soros’s home, officials intercepted more packages containing “potentially destructive devices” en route to several targets, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Another suspicious package addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan was sent to CNN headquarters in New York, forcing the building’s evacuation.
-
Before an event at the White House, President Donald Trump condemned the attempted attacks, saying “acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America.”
-
Trump signed into law a bipartisan piece of legislation aimed at combating the opioid epidemic.
-
Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman called the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul a “heinous crime that cannot be justified.”
-
A federal judge blocked Georgia election officials from rejecting absentee ballots due to mismatched signatures. Before the injunction, officials could reject ballots without giving affected voters advance notice or a chance to fix the issue.
Today on The Atlantic
-
What’s Old is New: Once the 2013 Supreme Court case Shelby County v. Holder gutted the Voting Rights Act, a new era of voter suppression began. (Vann R. Newkirk II)
-
Flip Six: California Democrats are hoping to flip six House seats on Election Day. Is that possible? (Todd S. Purdum)
-
Climate Change Hurts Our Democracy: Climate change will disproportionately affect America’s vulnerable, exposing—and widening—“the cracks in the American democratic project,” writes Vann R. Newkirk II.
-
‘Infiltrated’: George Papadopolous, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to lying to federal agents, will say in testimony to the House on Thursday that he thinks the FBI conducted an operation to “sabotage” Trump’s 2016 campaign. (Natasha Bertrand)
-
A Policy of Denial: Is the U.S. government trying to silence a group of young people suing the EPA for inaction on climate change? “The government fears these 21 children,” writes Garrett Epps. “It asks the Supreme Court to tell them they do not even deserve a chance to fail.”
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
‘He Won’t Erase Us’: “Being transgender in the Trump era is a lot like moving through thick fog, stifled, unable to see more than a few feet in front of you at a time,” writes Samantha Allen. (The Daily Beast)
The Rich Run Everything: Working-class people make up half of the American population, but less than 10 percent of its elected officials. The reason: Elites recruit elites. (Nicholas Carnes, Vox)
Don’t Forget: Candidates aren’t the only thing on the November ballot. In many states, there are ballot initiatives that could impact millions of Americans, says Michael Tanner. “Voters should pay attention.” (National Review)
2018 Forecasting 2020: These 15 midterm races will affect the ways Democrats approach races in 2020, writes Bill Scher. (Politico)
Visualized
Remember Local Races: Republicans control most state legislatures, but Democrats hope to change that. Here’s how. (Kate Rabinowitz and Aaron Steckelberg, The Washington Post)
