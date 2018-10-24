Snapshot

What We’re Reading

‘He Won’t Erase Us’: “Being transgender in the Trump era is a lot like moving through thick fog, stifled, unable to see more than a few feet in front of you at a time,” writes Samantha Allen. (The Daily Beast)

The Rich Run Everything: Working-class people make up half of the American population, but less than 10 percent of its elected officials. The reason: Elites recruit elites. (Nicholas Carnes, Vox)

Don’t Forget: Candidates aren’t the only thing on the November ballot. In many states, there are ballot initiatives that could impact millions of Americans, says Michael Tanner. “Voters should pay attention.” (National Review)

2018 Forecasting 2020: These 15 midterm races will affect the ways Democrats approach races in 2020, writes Bill Scher. (Politico)

Visualized

Remember Local Races: Republicans control most state legislatures, but Democrats hope to change that. Here’s how . (Kate Rabinowitz and Aaron Steckelberg, The Washington Post)