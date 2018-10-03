Written by Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal), Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey), and Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2)
Today in 5 Lines
Republican Senators Jeff Flake, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski criticized President Trump for mocking Christine Blasey Ford at a rally in Mississippi on Tuesday. Speaking at The Atlantic Festival, Senator Lindsey Graham also said he “didn’t particularly like” Trump’s comments.
Republican senators said the FBI’s report on its investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could come as early as tonight.
The Senate easily passed a bipartisan bill to address the growing opioids crisis, sending the legislation on to Trump to sign.
The federal government tested a new presidential alert system at 2:18 p.m. ET. The alert, designed to warn Americans of a threat, went out to about 225 million cellphones nationwide.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo withdrew the United States from a 1955 treaty with Iran after the United Nations’ top court ordered the U.S. to lift sanctions on certain “humanitarian” goods.
Today on The Atlantic
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Visualized
