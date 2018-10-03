Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Learning to Compromise: As the Supreme Court begins its new term, the collegial mood within the building couldn’t be more different than the one outside it . (Chris Geidner, BuzzFeed News)

Their ‘Idiocy’ Might Cost Them: There’s a decent chance Democrats could take back the Senate in November, writes Ryan Cooper. But they’ll have to overcome one big problem: Senator Bob Menendez . (The Week)

#MeToo and the Kavanaugh Moment: If the #MeToo movement wants the support of conservative women, it needs to end the “partisan debate” over Kavanaugh, argues Tiana Lowe . (Politico)

Sexual Assault in Prison: For many incarcerated women, reporting sexual assault means being placed in solitary confinement . (Victoria Law, Truthout)

Visualized

It’s a Hard Living: The lives of undocumented migrant farmers, in photos . (Matt Black and Diana Marcum, The California Sunday Magazine)

If He Goes Down: If Kavanaugh’s nomination fails, how long would it take for the Senate to confirm a replacement? Here’s what history tells us . (Reuben Fischer-Baum and Kevin Uhrmacher, The Washington Post)