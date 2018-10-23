Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Let the Voting Begin: The first early voting numbers are rolling in, and they seem to signal huge turnout. But it’s probably too soon to tell . (Ed Kilgore, New York Magazine)

The Hack Gap: Conservative media has an outsized effect on which political scandals get taken seriously, says Matthew Yglesias. Here’s why . (Vox)

Lack of Information: More than 1,800 local newspapers have closed across the United States since 2004. Nearly a third of those were in rural communities, leaving many people with no real source for local news . (Liz Carey, The Daily Yonder)

Democratic ‘Arrogance’: Polls show that the Democratic Party isn’t popular. For their own sake, argues Noah Rothman, they should stop acting like they are . (Commentary)

Visualized

The #MeToo Replacements: Over the last year, more than 200 men lost their jobs in the wake of sexual harassment or assault allegations. See who’s been hired to replace them. (The New York Times)