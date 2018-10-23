Written by Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2) and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
President Donald Trump told reporters that the shifting Saudi claims surrounding the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul are part of “the worst cover-up ever.” The administration also announced that the U.S. would revoke visas of certain Saudi officials in response to Khashoggi’s death.
In a public speech, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the Saudi handling of Khashoggi’s death, asking them to disclose “on whose orders” 15 Saudi men, many of whom had connections to the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, were in Istanbul on the day Khashoggi was killed.
The Washington, D.C. attorney general’s office announced that it has opened an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in the archdiocese of Washington.
Following diplomatic talks with Russia, National Security Adviser John Bolton confirmed Trump’s plan to withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which Trump alleges the Russians have violated.
Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who was the first woman to serve on the Court, announced that she is retiring from public life after being diagnosed with dementia.
Today on The Atlantic
The Caravan Moves Forward: Trump’s many attempts to dissuade Latin American immigrants from traveling to the U.S. border aren’t working—at least in part because many are hoping to enter the country through the asylum-seeking process. (Priscilla Alvarez)
Fearmongering Towards the Finish Line: Trump’s closing message for the midterms has echoes of his 2016 campaign, writes David Graham. "He’s relying on the power of immigration fears, enhanced by blatantly false rhetoric.”
Will The Blue Wave Come To Texas?: Despite the best efforts of organizers in Texas, progressives hoping for a surge in Latino voters may be disappointed on election night. (Elaine Godfrey)
A Major Advantage: College sports often function as affirmative action for wealthy white students, especially in the Ivy League. (Saahil Desai)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Let the Voting Begin: The first early voting numbers are rolling in, and they seem to signal huge turnout. But it’s probably too soon to tell. (Ed Kilgore, New York Magazine)
The Hack Gap: Conservative media has an outsized effect on which political scandals get taken seriously, says Matthew Yglesias. Here’s why. (Vox)
Lack of Information: More than 1,800 local newspapers have closed across the United States since 2004. Nearly a third of those were in rural communities, leaving many people with no real source for local news. (Liz Carey, The Daily Yonder)
Democratic ‘Arrogance’: Polls show that the Democratic Party isn’t popular. For their own sake, argues Noah Rothman, they should stop acting like they are. (Commentary)
Visualized
The #MeToo Replacements: Over the last year, more than 200 men lost their jobs in the wake of sexual harassment or assault allegations. See who’s been hired to replace them. (The New York Times)
