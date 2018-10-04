Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said the FBI’s supplemental investigation does not corroborate the sexual-assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Democrats widely criticized the report, which was released only to senators on Thursday.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination Friday, with the final Senate floor vote to be held on Saturday. Republican Senators Jeff Flake, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins have not said whether they'll support the nomination.
Thousands of protesters marched on Capitol Hill to rally against Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
The Trump administration indicted seven Russian intelligence officers for allegedly launching a hacking campaign against the United States and its allies.
During remarks at the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C., Vice President Mike Pence accused China of attempting to undermine Trump.
‘The Cruelty Is the Point’: President Trump and his supporters take real pleasure in the suffering of those they hate and fear, writes Adam Serwer, “and as long as he makes them feel that way, they will let him get away with anything, no matter what it costs them.”
‘The Problem With #BelieveSurvivors’: It’s important to treat accusers with dignity and seriousness, writes Emily Yoffe, but “if believing the woman is the beginning and the end of a search for the truth, then we have left the realm of justice for religion.”
It’s the GOP’s Moment: Classical liberal values have disappeared from both the right and the left, argues David Frum. The Republican Party should take this opportunity to embrace liberalism.
After the Storm: New Bern, North Carolina, has been cleaned up since Hurricane Florence hit two weeks ago. But in its poorest neighborhoods, things won’t be back to normal for months—maybe even years. (Olivia Paschal)
Thank You, Mr. President: Trump has stood by his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh since the beginning, and that's something to be proud of, writes Bret Stephens. (The New York Times)
Survey Says: A new poll found that Millennials are divided on race and gender issues. One stark finding? About a third of men in that age group say they’d prefer white candidates, if everything else was equal. (Matt Berman, BuzzFeed News)
Republicans Are Amped: The GOP has struggled to match the Democrats’ enthusiasm levels in the past two years. Now, there are concrete signs that the Kavanaugh confirmation drama has helped them close the gap. (Katie Glueck and Adam Wollner, McClatchy)
‘They’re Not Going to Believe Him’: Will the domestic-abuse allegation against Keith Ellison prevent him from becoming Minnesota attorney general? Daniel Marans investigates. (HuffPost)
Going Underground: Latina women across the country have opened their homes and offered shelter to abused immigrant women. (Lizzie Presser, The California Sunday Magazine)
