Snapshot

What We’re Reading

They Knew: In a May meeting with senior Trump administration officials, a former Department of Homeland Security advisor warned them that they were violating immigrants’ civil rights by separating children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. When they didn’t listen, Scott Shuchart writes, he quit. (The Washington Post)

Combating Voter-ID Laws: After a Supreme Court ruling disqualified thousands of Native Americans in North Dakota from voting in the upcoming election, many tribal governments have taken matters into their own hands . (Elena Saavedra Buckley, High Country News)

Mississippi Espy: If elected, Mississippi Democratic Senate candidate Mike Espy would be the first black senator from the state since the Reconstruction era. But the Democratic label is a hard sell in Mississippi. (Nicholas Fandos, The New York Times)

A Cruel War in Yemen: Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen has starved millions, and is pushing the country to the verge of a catastrophic famine. (Declan Walsh, The New York Times)

Visualized

Understanding the Pay Gap: The median salary for full-time working women is about 80 percent of men’s. For context, that’s akin to working 10 weeks a year without pay. See how your profession compares . (Xaquín G.V., The Washington Post)