Snapshot

What We’re Reading

The Trail of Gun Violence: In July, Eric Shelton interviewed Lee Evans about his escape from gun violence in California. Two days later, in Jackson, Mississippi, Evans was shot and killed. (The Groundtruth Project)

#HimToo?: Though conservative commentators have seized it as a rebuke of the #MeToo movement, #HimToo began to raise awareness of male victims of sexual assault, and should return to that focus, writes David M. Perry. (Pacific Standard)

Turnaround on Turnout: Polls predict that Democrats, for the first time in at least a decade, will turn out in numbers that rival, and even exceed, those of Republicans . (Nate Cohn, The Upshot)

A Smear Campaign: The Washington Post reports that Republicans and conservative commentators have started a “whisper campaign” to discredit missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi . (Robert Costa and Karoun Demirjian)

Visualized

Show Me The Money: Democrats have raised an unprecedented amount of money this election cycle, so much so that it has thrown off FiveThirtyEight’s prediction models . (Nate Silver)