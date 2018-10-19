Written by Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2) and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
-
The Justice Department charged a Russian woman for her participation in an online disinformation campaign aimed at interfering with the 2018 midterm elections.
-
A caravan of migrants began crossing into Mexico after a brief confrontation with Mexican police that reportedly involved tear gas. Earlier in the day, in a joint appearance with Mexico's foreign minister, Luis Videgaray, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo emphasized the “importance of stopping the flow [of migrants] before it reaches the U.S. border.”
-
In a tweet, President Donald Trump denied that Pompeo heard recordings of the alleged murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, refuting ABC News’ reporting that he had.
-
A federal judge set the date of Paul Manafort’s sentencing hearing to February 8. In August, Manafort was found guilty of eight counts of financial crimes.
-
Vice President Mike Pence visited Des Moines, Iowa, to campaign for Republican Representative David Young. Trump is also hitting the trail this weekend, beginning with his rally tonight in Mesa, Arizona, in support of Republican Senate candidate Martha McSally.
Today on The Atlantic
-
An Inside Look at NASA: In a wide-ranging interview with The Atlantic, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine discussed his plans for the agency, his views on climate change, and whether America will go back to the moon. (Marina Koren)
-
The NRA of the Left: Billionaire Tom Steyer’s Need to Impeach is the most well-funded political organization on the left. So why are so many House Democrats mad at him? (Edward-Isaac Dovere)
-
Hitting the Panic Button: Trump’s return to endorsing violence against journalists at a campaign rally in Montana Thursday night is an attempt to “deflect negative press coverage of substantive matters,” writes Adam Serwer.
-
‘Not A Positive’: Trump has treated Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death as a public relations problem, rather than a human-rights issue, writes David A. Graham.
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
The Trail of Gun Violence: In July, Eric Shelton interviewed Lee Evans about his escape from gun violence in California. Two days later, in Jackson, Mississippi, Evans was shot and killed. (The Groundtruth Project)
#HimToo?: Though conservative commentators have seized it as a rebuke of the #MeToo movement, #HimToo began to raise awareness of male victims of sexual assault, and should return to that focus, writes David M. Perry. (Pacific Standard)
Turnaround on Turnout: Polls predict that Democrats, for the first time in at least a decade, will turn out in numbers that rival, and even exceed, those of Republicans. (Nate Cohn, The Upshot)
A Smear Campaign: The Washington Post reports that Republicans and conservative commentators have started a “whisper campaign” to discredit missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Robert Costa and Karoun Demirjian)
Visualized
Show Me The Money: Democrats have raised an unprecedented amount of money this election cycle, so much so that it has thrown off FiveThirtyEight’s prediction models. (Nate Silver)
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.