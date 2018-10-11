Snapshot

What We’re Reading

The Opioid Problem Crosses the Border: The United States deports thousands of opioid addicts to Mexico every year—and now, Tijuana is seeing a spike in Americans crossing the border to get their heroin fix . (John Stanton, BuzzFeed News)

Unprotected: An American charity, More Than Me, claimed to be protecting young Liberian girls from sexual exploitation. But its co-founder was sexually assaulting many of them all along . (Finlay Young, ProPublica)

A Lesson from History: Justice Brett Kavanaugh should take a cue from Justice Hugo Black, whose decisions on the bench led most Americans to forget he had once been a member of the Ku Klux Klan , writes Linda Greenhouse. (The New York Times)

So, About Economic Anxiety: Even though the economy looks good on paper, many working-class Americans are still experiencing economic distress. And they’re blaming President Donald Trump . (Ed Kilgore, New York Magazine)

Visualized

Life at 18: The New York Times assigned young women photographers around the world to document what 18 looks like .

Thinking About 2020?: Here are the people who may launch a White House bid. (Perry Bacon Jr., FiveThirtyEight)