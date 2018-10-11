Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump.Evan Vucci / AP

Today in 5 Lines

Today on The Atlantic

  • Their Religion Is Politics: A new poll by The Atlantic and the Public Religion Research Institute found that religiously unaffiliated voters seem most excited about supporting causes, and going to rallies, among other activities. (Emma Green)

  • ‘The Structural Barriers Have Never Been Higher’: Black civic engagement has dropped off substantially in the last year, according to a new poll by The Atlantic and the Public Religion Research Institute. What happened? (Vann R. Newkirk II)

  • A District Divided: Washington’s Eighth Congressional District encompasses rural and urban, conservative and liberal parts of the state. That’s made for one very distinctive House race. (Ronald Brownstein)

  • Policing Big Tech: Virginia Senator Mark Warner is determined to police big tech companies, even if the rest of Congress isn’t. (Franklin Foer)

  • Tuition-Free in the Age of Student Debt: No student has been charged tuition at Berea College, in Kentucky, since 1892. Can other schools replicate the model? (Adam Harris)

Snapshot

Rescue personnel search amidst debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida. (Gerald Herbert / AP)

What We’re Reading

The Opioid Problem Crosses the Border: The United States deports thousands of opioid addicts to Mexico every year—and now, Tijuana is seeing a spike in Americans crossing the border to get their heroin fix. (John Stanton, BuzzFeed News)

Unprotected: An American charity, More Than Me, claimed to be protecting young Liberian girls from sexual exploitation. But its co-founder was sexually assaulting many of them all along. (Finlay Young, ProPublica)

A Lesson from History: Justice Brett Kavanaugh should take a cue from Justice Hugo Black, whose decisions on the bench led most Americans to forget he had once been a member of the Ku Klux Klan, writes Linda Greenhouse. (The New York Times)

So, About Economic Anxiety: Even though the economy looks good on paper, many working-class Americans are still experiencing economic distress. And they’re blaming President Donald Trump. (Ed Kilgore, New York Magazine)

Visualized

Life at 18: The New York Times assigned young women photographers around the world to document what 18 looks like.

Thinking About 2020?: Here are the people who may launch a White House bid. (Perry Bacon Jr., FiveThirtyEight)

