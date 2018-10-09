Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Be Afraid: The International Panel on Climate Change released a report over the weekend saying that climate change is happening much faster than was previously thought. Here’s what that means . (Carolyn Kormann, The New Yorker)

Where Is the Nuance?: Noah Rothman writes that although some historical figures might not meet today’s social mores, they still deserve respect . (Commentary Magazine)

It Wasn’t About Wanting It More: Republicans didn’t get Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to the Senate by being more ruthless than Democrats, writes Matthew Yglesias. They simply had the votes . (Vox)

The Alt-Right Is Still Online: Despite attempts to purge them, many white supremacists are still finding ways to gather online . (April Glaser, Slate)

The War Goes On: The U.S. military is now, for the first time, recruiting soldiers who were born after the “war on terror” began, leading to a change in PR strategy. (Vera Bergengruen, Buzzfeed News)

Visualized

Secret Money: Here’s how—and why—PACs on both the left and right are delaying the disclosure of their donors until after the midterms. (Maggie Severns, Politico, Derek Willis, ProPublica)