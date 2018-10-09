Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey), Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2), Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, resigned, effective at the end of the year. In a joint appearance with Haley, President Donald Trump said that he would announce her successor “within the next two to three weeks.” Read a transcript of their remarks here.
Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast Thursday as a Category 3 storm, according to the National Weather Service.
Trump will hold a rally in Iowa, where he is slated to announce a new pro-ethanol policy that Republicans hope will curry favor with farmers. The rally begins at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Brett Kavanaugh heard his first cases as associate justice of the Supreme Court, including Stokeling v. United States, which addresses the definition of a violent felony, and United States v. Stitt, which debates what qualifies as a burglary.
Today is the last day to register to vote in 18 states, including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Nevada (by mail), New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah (by mail).
Today on The Atlantic
A Shocker: UN Ambassador Nikki Haley’s departure came as a surprise to most of Washington. Why did she decide to go? (Uri Friedman)
Kavanaugh’s Choice: The new Supreme Court justice has two options: Be an “ideological agent,” or surprise people. (Adam Cohen)
GOP Divided: In Kansas, moderate Republicans are struggling over whether to support the party’s polarizing gubernatorial nominee, Kris Kobach. (Russell Berman)
What Sarah Knew: A decade after the 2008 election, it’s clear that Sarah Palin wasn’t just a divisive vice-presidential candidate, write Katie Couric and Brian Goldsmith, “she was a harbinger of things to come.”
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Be Afraid: The International Panel on Climate Change released a report over the weekend saying that climate change is happening much faster than was previously thought. Here’s what that means. (Carolyn Kormann, The New Yorker)
Where Is the Nuance?: Noah Rothman writes that although some historical figures might not meet today’s social mores, they still deserve respect. (Commentary Magazine)
It Wasn’t About Wanting It More: Republicans didn’t get Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to the Senate by being more ruthless than Democrats, writes Matthew Yglesias. They simply had the votes. (Vox)
The Alt-Right Is Still Online: Despite attempts to purge them, many white supremacists are still finding ways to gather online. (April Glaser, Slate)
The War Goes On: The U.S. military is now, for the first time, recruiting soldiers who were born after the “war on terror” began, leading to a change in PR strategy. (Vera Bergengruen, Buzzfeed News)
Visualized
Secret Money: Here’s how—and why—PACs on both the left and right are delaying the disclosure of their donors until after the midterms. (Maggie Severns, Politico, Derek Willis, ProPublica)
