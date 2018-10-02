Written by Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal), Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey), and Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2)
Today in 5 Lines
-
Speaking at The Atlantic Festival in Washington, D.C., Senator Jeff Flake criticized Brett Kavanaugh for his recent appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee, calling his interactions with lawmakers “sharp and partisan.” “We can’t have that on the Court,” he said.
-
In response to questions about the allegations against Kavanaugh, President Trump told reporters, “[i]t is a very scary time for young men in America, where you can be guilty of something you may not be guilty of.”
-
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the FBI’s final report on the sexual-assault allegations against Kavanaugh will not be made public.
-
Four members of a militant white-supremacist group were arrested in connection with last year’s Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
-
Jason Kander, a rising star within the Democratic Party, announced that he’s dropping out of the Kansas City mayor’s race to seek treatment for PTSD.
Today on The Atlantic
-
Hillary Clinton Responds: In her first public comments on Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony, the former secretary of state said Kavanaugh’s claims of a vast left-wing conspiracy “deserve a lot of laughter.” (Elaine Godfrey)
-
The Bottom Line: Lawfare editor Benjamin Wittes has known Brett Kavanaugh for years, and admires his career on the D.C. Circuit court. Despite that, Wittes writes, “If I were a senator, I would vote against Kavanaugh’s confirmation.”
-
The Power of Women’s Anger: In her new book, Rebecca Traister argues that women's anger can lend itself to political change. However, in Laura Kipnis’ opinion, such a tactic is short sighted.
-
Why Did No One Save Gabriel?: Los Angeles authorities knew that eight-year-old Gabriel Fernandez was suffering brutal abuse at home. But they didn’t act until it was too late. (Garrett Therolf)
-
The Reinvention of Lindsey Graham: In the 1990s, the South Carolina lawmaker said that lying under oath should merit removal for any high-level government official. Today he appears to have abandoned that position. What changed? (Julian E. Zelizer)
What We’re Reading
Dodgy: President Trump, who frequently refers to himself as a “self-made billionaire,” received at least $413 million from his father, according to a New York Times investigation. At least some of that money came from tax fraud. (David Barstow, Susanne Craig, and Russ Buettner)
A Stormy Outlook: The Trump Organization has denied any involvement with keeping Stormy Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. But, The Wall Street Journal reports, Trump appears to have personally directed his son, Eric Trump, and his former lawyer Michael Cohen to coordinate legal action against Daniels. (Joe Palazollo and Michael Rothfield)
‘Entirely Insufficient Evidence’: David French argues that, despite the chatter on social media about Kavanaugh’s supposed drinking problem, the case against the judge is collapsing. (National Review)
NRA Losing Ground: Once one of the most powerful lobbying forces in the country, the National Rifle Association’s political spending is down 90 percent from this time four years ago. Does the organization have a popularity problem? (Ben Wieder and Greg Gordon, McClatchy)
The Grand Ol’ Divorce: New polling suggests that the Republican Party could be losing a key constituency: married women. (Asma Khalid, NPR)
Visualized
In the Long Run: Research has shown that where children live will likely determine whether they prosper as adults. (Emily Badger and Quoctrung Bui, The New York Times)
