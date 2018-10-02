Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Dodgy: President Trump, who frequently refers to himself as a “self-made billionaire,” received at least $413 million from his father, according to a New York Times investigation. At least some of that money came from tax fraud . (David Barstow, Susanne Craig, and Russ Buettner)

A Stormy Outlook: The Trump Organization has denied any involvement with keeping Stormy Daniels from talking about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. But, The Wall Street Journal reports, Trump appears to have personally directed his son, Eric Trump, and his former lawyer Michael Cohen to coordinate legal action against Daniels . (Joe Palazollo and Michael Rothfield)

‘Entirely Insufficient Evidence’: David French argues that, despite the chatter on social media about Kavanaugh’s supposed drinking problem, the case against the judge is collapsing . (National Review)

NRA Losing Ground: Once one of the most powerful lobbying forces in the country, the National Rifle Association’s political spending is down 90 percent from this time four years ago. Does the organization have a popularity problem ? (Ben Wieder and Greg Gordon, McClatchy)

The Grand Ol’ Divorce: New polling suggests that the Republican Party could be losing a key constituency: married women . (Asma Khalid, NPR)

Visualized

In the Long Run: Research has shown that where children live will likely determine whether they prosper as adults . (Emily Badger and Quoctrung Bui, The New York Times)