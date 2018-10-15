Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey), Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2), and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
In response to President Donald Trump and others who have questioned her heritage, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren released the results of a DNA test showing evidence that she has a Native American ancestor dating back six to 10 generations.
Trump suggested that “rogue killers” might be behind the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing since October 2. Last week, the Turkish government said it had audio and video evidence that Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
Harvard went to court to defend its use of race in admissions, in a case that could have big implications for affirmative action in the U.S.
Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Florida and Georgia to assess the damage from last week’s Hurricane Michael.
Former Senate Intelligence Committee staffer James Wolfe pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the FBI about his communication with journalists.
Today on The Atlantic
‘Defend Diversity’: A day before Harvard went to court to defend its admissions practices, two rival rallies highlighted the deep divide in the Asian American community over affirmative action. (Adam Harris)
Newt Gingrich’s Day at the Zoo: In The Atlantic’s November issue, McKay Coppins profiles the former House speaker, who “broke American politics” and isn’t sorry about it.
The World According to Bernie: Bernie Sanders’s foreign-policy vision mirrors the vision of 1940s politician Henry Wallace—and shares some of its flaws. (Peter Beinart)
A Sears-ing End: Sears filed for bankruptcy on Monday. But the department store’s 132 year-long run is the quintessential American success story, writes Derek Thompson.
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
From Kavanaugh to Climate Change: Didn’t catch Trump’s 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl on Sunday? Here are the 11 most noteworthy moments. (Kate Sullivan, CNN)
Don’t Cross The Soccer Moms: College-educated, middle-aged, mostly white women are ramping up enthusiasm within the Democratic Party. (Michael Scherer and David Weigel, The Washington Post)
Standing Guard: Following the violent clashes in Charlottesville last year, the federal government quietly spent millions of dollars guarding Confederate cemeteries. (Jim Salter, The Associated Press)
The Tipping Point: The disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi should signal that it’s time for the United States to break ranks with Saudi Arabia, argues Michael Horton. (The American Conservative)
Visualized
Misrepresentation: The Senate’s structure favors white Americans, argues David Leonhardt. His solution? Make Puerto Rico and Washington DC the 51st and 52nd states. (The New York Times)
