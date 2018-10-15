Snapshot

What We’re Reading

From Kavanaugh to Climate Change: Didn’t catch Trump’s 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl on Sunday? Here are the 11 most noteworthy moments . (Kate Sullivan, CNN)

Don’t Cross The Soccer Moms: College-educated, middle-aged, mostly white women are ramping up enthusiasm within the Democratic Party. (Michael Scherer and David Weigel, The Washington Post)

Standing Guard: Following the violent clashes in Charlottesville last year, the federal government quietly spent millions of dollars guarding Confederate cemeteries . (Jim Salter, The Associated Press)

The Tipping Point: The disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi should signal that it’s time for the United States to break ranks with Saudi Arabia , argues Michael Horton. (The American Conservative)

Visualized

Misrepresentation: The Senate’s structure favors white Americans, argues David Leonhardt. His solution? Make Puerto Rico and Washington DC the 51st and 52nd states . (The New York Times)