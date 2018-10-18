Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Meet the #Resistance: If Democrats take back the House in November, they will owe their success to a national network of outraged organizers on the left. (Charlotte Alter, Time)

What Counts As Religious Liberty?: Earlier this year, the Department of Justice charged Scott Warren, a university lecturer and activist, with two federal criminal counts of harboring illegal migrants. Warren’s defense? His faiths compels him to help immigrants, and stopping him would violate religious liberty . (Ryan Lucas, NPR)

Everything Is Fine: Climate change, pandemics, nuclear war—according to science, these are the 10 ways the world is most likely to end . (Abigail Higgins, Vox)

Enough Already: Heather Wilhelm reflects on the current spectacle of “Betomania” in Texas : “When you look at a middle-aged establishment politician as an icon of ‘rock star’ cool, you’re doing something wrong.” (National Review)

Shift the Coverage: The national news media should cover key issues facing Indian Country , such as violence against women and voter suppression, instead of just Elizabeth Warren’s DNA test, writes Crystal Echo Hawk. (Indian Country Today)

Visualized

Abandoned in America: See the communities where problems of poverty and government neglect have gone from bad to worse . (The Center for Public Integrity)