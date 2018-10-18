Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey), Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2), and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
President Donald Trump said he believes Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead. Earlier in the day, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that he will not participate in next week’s investment conference in Saudi Arabia, as the investigation into the disappearance of Khashoggi continues.
The Washington Post published Khashoggi’s final column, which was written before his disappearance. In the piece, Khashoggi writes that international apathy has given Arab governments “free rein to continue silencing the media at an increasing rate.”
The Justice Department opened an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church in Pennsylvania.
Three Afghan officials were killed and three Americans were injured in an attack claimed by the Taliban. The target of the attack, U.S. General Austin Miller, was unharmed.
Trump will hold a rally in Missoula, Montana, for GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, who is running to unseat incumbent Democrat Jon Tester in a close race. The rally begins at 6:30 p.m. MT.
Today on The Atlantic
A Whole New World: Heidi Cruz’s life hasn’t gone quite the way she planned since she married her husband, Texas Senator Ted Cruz. (Elaina Plott)
Billionaire Backers: Several billionaires, including Mark Zuckerberg and George Soros, are funneling money into ballot initiatives in states they don’t live in. Some activists aren't thrilled. (Liz Essley White)
Staying Put: Jay Caruso writes that even though he doesn’t like Donald Trump, he’s not forsaking the GOP: “I’m not going to let Donald Trump force me out.”
A Parent’s Nightmare: Immigrant children who have been separated from their parents can spend years in the foster system, and sometimes even be adopted without their parent’s consent. (Jeremy Raff)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Meet the #Resistance: If Democrats take back the House in November, they will owe their success to a national network of outraged organizers on the left. (Charlotte Alter, Time)
What Counts As Religious Liberty?: Earlier this year, the Department of Justice charged Scott Warren, a university lecturer and activist, with two federal criminal counts of harboring illegal migrants. Warren’s defense? His faiths compels him to help immigrants, and stopping him would violate religious liberty. (Ryan Lucas, NPR)
Everything Is Fine: Climate change, pandemics, nuclear war—according to science, these are the 10 ways the world is most likely to end. (Abigail Higgins, Vox)
Enough Already: Heather Wilhelm reflects on the current spectacle of “Betomania” in Texas: “When you look at a middle-aged establishment politician as an icon of ‘rock star’ cool, you’re doing something wrong.” (National Review)
Shift the Coverage: The national news media should cover key issues facing Indian Country, such as violence against women and voter suppression, instead of just Elizabeth Warren’s DNA test, writes Crystal Echo Hawk. (Indian Country Today)
Visualized
Abandoned in America: See the communities where problems of poverty and government neglect have gone from bad to worse. (The Center for Public Integrity)
