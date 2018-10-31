Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Halloween in Milwaukee: In the most segregated metropolitan area in the country, Halloween reveals deep economic and racial divides . (John F. Muller, Politico)

Andrew Gillum’s Sprint to the End: Jamil Smith profiles the Florida Democratic candidate in the last few weeks of his high-profile gubernatorial race. Gillum wants to start governing— but is Florida ready for a Democrat like him? (Rolling Stone)

‘Birth of a Birthright’: This is the man whose Supreme Court case secured American citizenship for all people born on U.S. soil. (Jonathan M. Katz, Politico)

Hypocritical: In blaming President Trump for the attack on the Pittsburgh synagogue, Democrats are doing exactly what they’ve previously condemned , argues Marc A. Thiessen. (The Washington Post)

Order in the Court: Former Supreme Court Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and William Rehnquist dated in law school. Then, he proposed . (Nina Totenberg, NPR)

‘Racist, Marxist Filth’: After right-wing groups encouraged students to film their left-leaning professors and post the recordings online, many of the professors faced death threats. For their own safety, some of those teachers were forced to move. (Brian Howey, Reveal)

Visualized

The Life of a Lie: George Soros is not funding the migrant caravan. So how did that theory multiply so rapidly? USA Today investigates. (Brad Heath, Matt Wynn, and Jessica Guynn)

Unprecedented: This year’s slate of midterm candidates is among the most diverse in the nation’s history. See the potential ‘firsts’ they represent . (The New York Times)