Today in 5 Lines
Robert Bowers was indicted on 44 counts, including federal hate crimes, in the murder of 11 people in Saturday’s synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
In the most detailed account of the event to date, Turkish officials said that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled just after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month, and that his body was later dismembered.
President Donald Trump told reporters that the U.S. could send up to 15,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, in response to the caravan of migrants traveling there from Central America.
Trump will speak at a rally in Fort Myers, Florida, in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, who is in a tight race against Democrat Andrew Gillum. The rally is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET.
Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo both called for a ceasefire in Yemen’s civil war.
Today on The Atlantic
Look Here: According to an Atlantic analysis, these four types of counties will determine whether Democrats retake control of the House for the first time in eight years. (Priscilla Alvarez, Frankie Ditino, and Caitlyn Hampton)
That’s False: Earlier this week, Trump claimed that America is the only country with birthright citizenship. There are at least 30 others. (Yasmeen Serhan and Uri Friedman)
A Showdown in West Virginia: The Republican-controlled West Virginia state legislature impeached all five of the state’s supreme court justices, underscoring what can happen when the judiciary becomes political. (Kevin Townsend)
Biden His Time in Iowa: Eyeing a 2020 presidential bid, former Vice President Joe Biden stumped for Democratic House candidate Abby Finkenauer, criticizing the Trump administration and riling up voters. (Edward-Isaac Dovere)
Back in My Day: The landscape of American trick-or-treating is changing. Here’s how. (Julie Beck)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Halloween in Milwaukee: In the most segregated metropolitan area in the country, Halloween reveals deep economic and racial divides. (John F. Muller, Politico)
Andrew Gillum’s Sprint to the End: Jamil Smith profiles the Florida Democratic candidate in the last few weeks of his high-profile gubernatorial race. Gillum wants to start governing—but is Florida ready for a Democrat like him? (Rolling Stone)
‘Birth of a Birthright’: This is the man whose Supreme Court case secured American citizenship for all people born on U.S. soil. (Jonathan M. Katz, Politico)
Hypocritical: In blaming President Trump for the attack on the Pittsburgh synagogue, Democrats are doing exactly what they’ve previously condemned, argues Marc A. Thiessen. (The Washington Post)
Order in the Court: Former Supreme Court Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and William Rehnquist dated in law school. Then, he proposed. (Nina Totenberg, NPR)
‘Racist, Marxist Filth’: After right-wing groups encouraged students to film their left-leaning professors and post the recordings online, many of the professors faced death threats. For their own safety, some of those teachers were forced to move. (Brian Howey, Reveal)
Visualized
The Life of a Lie: George Soros is not funding the migrant caravan. So how did that theory multiply so rapidly? USA Today investigates. (Brad Heath, Matt Wynn, and Jessica Guynn)
Unprecedented: This year’s slate of midterm candidates is among the most diverse in the nation’s history. See the potential ‘firsts’ they represent. (The New York Times)
