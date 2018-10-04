Even without the FBI’s findings in hand, McConnell announced Wednesday night that the Senate’s first full vote on the nomination would come Friday morning. Assuming all goes according to schedule and McConnell gets the numbers he needs, that could set up a final confirmation vote this weekend.

But the whip count remains as unclear as the contents of the report. On Friday, the Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to move Kavanaugh’s nomination forward on the condition that the FBI would pursue additional information related to allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh. That was the result of a deal struck between Senators Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican, and Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat.

But while the report may provide a political fig leaf for senators, the probe has not been comprehensive. It became clear by Monday that the White House had placed tight parameters on the FBI, and after President Trump said he would be fine with a broader report, the administration said the bounds would expand.

Even so, the report is likely to be extremely narrow. Agents reportedly spoke with three friends of Kavanaugh who were allegedly at the 1982 gathering where Christine Blasey Ford says Kavanaugh attempted to rape her. That includes Mark Judge, who Ford says was present for the attack. The FBI also spoke with Deborah Ramirez, who says Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during their freshman year at Yale.

But the FBI did not speak with either Kavanaugh or Ford. Agents also did not speak with Julie Swetnick, who alleged that Kavanaugh and Judge were at a party where she was gang raped. Ramirez’s lawyer said the FBI had apparently not spoken with additional witnesses they had provided. Other potential witnesses said in recent days that they had contacted the FBI but had not heard back.

Grassley defended the decision to not reinterview Kavanaugh and Ford by saying that both testified under oath before the Judiciary Committee last week. Feinstein, however, argued that “last week’s hearing is no substitute for FBI interviews, especially when you consider the tenor of Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony.” Ford’s lawyers also criticized the probe in a statement. “An FBI supplemental background investigation that did not include an interview of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford—nor the witnesses who corroborate her testimony—cannot be called an investigation,” they said.

The FBI report will not be made public. Both Grassley and Feinstein support that decision, which follows precedent, but given the public scrutiny and anger among Democratic members, there will be demands that the country be able to know more about its contents. The limitations on the FBI set by the White House, as well as the secrecy around the FBI’s findings, mean the report is at risk of being seen more as a political document than as a serious investigation of the allegations against Kavanaugh.