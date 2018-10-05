The Senate voted Friday morning to move Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court forward, but it’s still unclear whether Republicans have the votes to confirm President Trump’s nominee.

Friday morning’s vote, which commenced around 10:35 is on cloture—that is, whether to close debate and move to the next stage of voting. While a senator can vote for cloture but still oppose the nomination, this vote is expected to offer a rough indication of where senators stand.

51 senators voted for cloture and 49 against. Among the notable votes, Arizona Republican Jeff Flake voted yes, while Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, voted no. Only one Democrat, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, voted for cloture.

The final vote on Kavanaugh is expected Saturday afternoon, assuming there are no snags, but it’s still unclear how a few key senators will vote. Senator Susan Collins of Maine, who could cast a decisive vote, said she will vote for cloture but has not announced how she will vote on the final nomination. She says she will do that in a speech on the Senate floor at 3 p.m. on Friday. It would be unusual for a senator to vote for cloture but not for the nomination, but there’s recent precedent: The late John McCain voted to move forward a GOP health-care bill but then voted against it. Collins herself voted for cloture on Betsy DeVos’s nomination as education secretary, but against her confirmation.