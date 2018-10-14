Schwarzenegger appeared at a rally for Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s 2016 presidential primary bid and backed the Ohio redistricting initiative that passed in March, but otherwise has stayed away from the stump since leaving office in 2010. He won’t be doing any other campaigning this year, nor will he be using the fall as a chance to take more swings at President Donald Trump, whose differences with him are well known, and well tweeted about.

Schwarzenegger has been throwing his star power behind redistricting reform for years. “We all know this is not the sexiest subject in town,” he said. He appeared at a rally on the Supreme Court steps a year ago after sitting in on the arguments for a case that could have led to the justices striking down redistricting reform (in June, they announced they would not). He’s also been outspoken on fighting climate change and switching to green energy, helping convene world leaders for a climate conference after Trump announced that he wanted to withdraw from the Paris accords.

“Everything you do is always a campaign,” he explained. “It’s always about showing your passion and fighting for it. The worst thing you can do is sit on your couch.”

Schwarzenegger is also supporting the ballot initiatives in Utah and Missouri up this year, though he won’t be traveling to those states. He hopes the redistricting movement will spread.

“It’s like when you start a train, the most power you need is to start it. Then the momentum goes. Same as with this. It’s like a train—a massive, moving thing,” Schwarzenegger said.

Katie Fahey, whose Facebook post two years ago started the Voters Not Politicians group that’s behind the ballot initiative, said she thinks it’ll help to have the support of someone who’s both a Republican and the leader of a state where an independent commission actually passed and has been able to work.

Plus, she said, there’s no doubt that this will help cut through in an election year in Michigan which already has several other ballot initiatives, races for governor, Senate and attorney general, as well as a fight for control of the state legislature. They need that to get people to care about a wonky issue, she said.

“There’s so much in politics that’s only about division and cynicism, and I think doing something fun is a way to engage in a different way,” Fahey said. “Who doesn’t want to tailgate with the governator?””

Schwarzenegger is a Republican, and the biggest opponents he had when pushing redistricting through in California were Democrats. This year, most of the energy on redistricting reform has come from Democrats, including the group led by former Attorney General Eric Holder, with the backing of Barack Obama. The National Democratic Redistricting Committee, for example, is backing all four state initiatives, and Holder has already campaigned in Colorado and has a trip to Michigan planned in the next few weeks.