Four years ago, after a police officer shot and killed Michael Brown, protestors took to the streets of Ferguson, Missouri. Among them was a school administrator, always clad in a trademark blue vest. DeRay Mckesson, now a face of what became the Black Lives Matter movement, spoke in Washington this week at The Atlantic Festival. Mckesson recently authored a memoir: On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope.



Links



- On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope (DeRay Mckesson, 2018)

- “DeRay McKesson Talks About the Hardest Job He's Ever Had” (Lola Fadulu, June 2, 2018)

- “Hashtag Activism Isn't a Cop-Out” (Noah Berlatsky, January 7, 2015)

