After President Trump had gone and dusk had fallen in Squirrel Hill, people started heading home. But as they dispersed from the little hill next to the intersection of the two main streets here, where the main protest had been staged, sirens, shouting, and singing began.

One of the leaders of Bend the Arc in Pittsburgh, 38-year-old Joshua Friedman, started walking quickly down the hill. “I think If Not Now is trying to have a civil disobedience,” he said. “They’re sitting in the middle of the street. Wait, what the fuck is the point of a civil disobedience right now? The fucking president is long gone.”

Friedman was tired; it was the end of an emotionally exhausting day. But he was frustrated, he said. “They’re not contributing anything to the discourse. The opportunity for civil disobedience would have been to block the motorcade hours ago.” Now, he said, “they’re kind of shitting on our program.”

In many ways, these two progressive groups share the same goals. “We’re all hugely aligned on the need to link anti-Semitism and white nationalism,” said Max Berger, one of If Not Now’s founders who was at the protest, and “to go on the offensive against Trump and the Republicans.” The groups have different flavors, though: If Not Now is smaller and to the political left of Bend the Arc, and more explicitly focused on Israel.

Hundreds of people came out. Over the past three days, more than 82,000 people have signed an online letter from Bend the Arc arguing that Trump has “emboldened a growing white nationalist movement” and that Saturday’s massacre was “the direct culmination of [Trump’s] influence.” The murderer at Tree of Life synagogue cited the work of HIAS, a Jewish group that supports and resettles refugees, as a reason for his attack. The letter asked Trump to “cease your assault on immigrants and refugees,” and to “stop targeting and endangering all minorities.”

The city’s Sunday vigil for the shooting victims was not overtly political, but thinly veiled comments about the country’s political environment got huge standing ovations.

That was the reaction to this line, from Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto: “We will be a city of compassion, welcoming to all people, no matter what your religion, or where your family came from on this earth, or your status.” Or this line, from Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, whose congregation, Tree of Life, was one of the three that were attacked: “Words of hate are unwelcome in Pittsburgh,” he said. “I want to address for a moment some of our political leaders who are here. Ladies and gentleman, it has to start with you, as our leaders.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, however, Pittsburgh’s leaders have disagreed over how pointed their calls for change should be. Peduto asked Trump to wait to visit until the families of victims were finished mourning. Myers, on the other hand, welcomed him. “I’m a citizen,” he told CNN. “He’s my president. He is certainly welcome.”