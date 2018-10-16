When Bryce met for a few minutes with reporters after the event, however, they mostly wanted to ask about his brother and his arrest record. The Bryces’ mother had, a few days earlier, written an open letter asking for the ad to be taken down. “I just think it’s a really sad thing to do,” Randy Bryce told the reporters. He said the whole family had gathered in July to celebrate their mother’s birthday, all staying together in a condo. He knew his brother was a Republican, but he said he had no idea the ad was coming. “Just the fact that my son has to see these ads, my mom has to see these ads … it really crushed her,” Bryce told me in an interview after the event.

As for Bryce’s past, some of the revelations seem to be more damaging than others. Like other Democrats running this year, he has been candid about his struggles with debt, which was brought on by medical bills, casting the experience as something that connects him to the working-class voters he seeks to represent. But he has not tried to explain away the arrest for driving under the influence. “It was a stupid thing that I did,” Bryce said to the reporters. “I'm not trying to point fingers. I'm not trying to lessen it. It's a choice I made. It was a bad choice. I've learned from it. I've moved on.”

To overcome the First District’s Republican lean and his considerable personal baggage, Bryce may need to rely on a Democratic surge throughout Wisconsin aimed at defeating Walker’s bid for a third term. Recent polls of the race between the Republican governor and Democrat Tony Evers range from a one-point Walker advantage to a 10-point Evers lead. Bryce will also be depending on voters like Sarah Harris, who in 2016 was one of 31,072 voters in Wisconsin who cast their ballot for Jill Stein instead of Clinton or Trump. The gap between Clinton and Trump was less than 23,000 votes, some 190,000 Wisconsinites went for minor-party contenders. “I don’t like being told by others that it’s my fault Trump won,” said Harris, a 33-year-old hotel clerk I met in Racine. She plans to vote for Bryce, citing health care as a top issue; she told me she has a preexisting condition and would be affected by the repeal of Obamacare.

“He’s more relatable,” Harris said, before bringing up, unprompted, the issues in his past that have become fodder for GOP ads. “I like the fact that he’s been down,” she said.

To voters like Harris, Bryce is appealing because, flaws and all, he represents everything that Ryan is not. “It’s always been an uphill climb to convince him his constituents are not the one-percenters,” said Mike Krautkramer, a 59-year-old retired teacher who was volunteering at the Democratic Party headquarters in Racine. He was referencing Ryan’s well-known advocacy for tax cuts that, analyses have shown, disproportionately benefit wealthier Americans. Bryce, he said, is “an exciting candidate because he represents so many different facets of what working people are going for. He’s salt of the earth, literally.”