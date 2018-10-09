“She was a stabilizing force,” said Lanhee Chen, a fellow at the Hoover Institution who served as a chief policy adviser for Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign in 2012. “She’s a very underestimated talent still. A lot of people don’t recognize how tough and how skillful she can be.”

Haley “was able to pick her spots,” Chen said, and occasionally veered away from Trump’s message, particularly on Russia and Vladimir Putin, without incurring the president’s wrath. But with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National-Security Adviser John Bolton assuming a more prominent role in foreign-policy debates than their predecessors did, Haley’s replacement may be more constrained.

“It's likely the next U.N. ambassador job will have less leeway than she did,” said Jon Alterman, a senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Previous U.N. ambassadors have included diplomats and politicians who used the post as a springboard to higher office, like George H.W. Bush, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, Madeleine Albright, Susan Rice, and Bolton. Others, like former Democratic presidential nominee Adlai Stevenson in the 1960s and former Senator John Danforth during the George W. Bush administration, have taken the job at the end of their careers in public life.

Here’s a look at the early possible contenders for the U.N. job, which requires confirmation by the Senate:

Dina Powell

Powell came to the Trump administration from Goldman Sachs and served both as a top economic adviser to the president and, more formally, as a deputy national-security adviser. Along with Gary Cohn, she was part of a group of less ideological advisers who arrived at the White House with close ties to Wall Street. Members of that group were seen as allies of Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, and were alternately heralded and dismissed by Steve Bannon as moderating forces. Powell did have government experience, however, having worked in the White House and the State Department during the George W. Bush administration.

“She is certainly a person I would consider. She is under consideration,” Trump told reporters outside the White House on Tuesday afternoon.

Richard Grenell

A favorite of conservatives for his brash style, Grenell served as spokesman for the U.S. mission to the U.N. for the entirety of the George W. Bush administration. Trump nominated him in September 2017 to serve as ambassador to Germany, but the Senate didn’t confirm him until April; Democrats cited his partisan jabs at Democratic women in opposing him. He is now the highest-ranking openly gay member of any Republican administration. Within an hour of Haley’s resignation, he won the endorsement of conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt, who had pushed aggressively for his confirmation as the envoy to Germany and called him “the obvious choice” for U.N. ambassador. But Grenell’s nomination would spark a more protracted fight in the Senate than Powell’s would.