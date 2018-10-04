But the extent of the damage, and the ability to recover, hasn’t been equally distributed in a town with visible wealth stratification. Twenty percent of New Bern’s citizens, half of them black, live in poverty. Many have lost everything, and have almost no ability to pay for their own recovery—whether it’s rebuilding lost homes or replacing ruined possessions.

Fortunately, New Bern has seen an influx of temporary help. Volunteers with food, water, and immediate emergency and disaster clean-up response services flocked to the city in the days following the hurricane, and many are still there. What’s less clear is what will happen here in the long term.

In at least one of the apartment complexes run by the local housing authority, black mold is rampant. Many, if not most, people living near the banks of the two rivers that border the city, the Trent and the Neuse, have lost nearly all of their possessions, from big things like furniture and appliances to smaller, more meaningful ones like family scrapbooks. For low-income families without anywhere else to go, the instability of temporary or permanent homelessness seems inescapable. And now, weeks after the hurricane hit, they still don’t know what’s coming next.

Dawn Baldwin Gibson is a pastor and the director of Genesis 457, a community-development corporation which works with low-income people in New Bern and several surrounding counties. “It’s a blight on humanity that we put the premium on one section of all of New Bern. And it looks like there’s not been a storm,” she told me, her voice shaking. “It doesn’t even look like it’s been impacted or affected. And you literally walk around the corner [to Trent Court] and you see what could be seen in a third-world country. And it just does not make sense.”

I drove through New Bern last weekend with Sharon Bryant, who works as the African American outreach coordinator at a local museum. Her family has lived in New Bern for more than 10 generations, since before the Civil War.

As we drove street by street and neighborhood by neighborhood, Bryant pointed out the devastated homes of friends and coworkers. “She lost everything, probably everything that she ever owned,” Bryant says, pointing to a woman dragging debris to the curbside. “Same over here—they lost everything they ever owned.” The sun was shining, drying out the remains of lives now upended. Many people’s possessions are unsalvageable because they stood in humidity and floodwater for days after the storm.

In Sunnyside, where Bryant’s parents DeBrou and Ann Cantlow have lived for over 40 years, a Red Cross van drives through, horn blaring. “This is the Red Cross. Do you have food? Do you have water?” a man yells through a megaphone out the window. We walk into the Cantlow’s home, where five feet of floodwater trapped the elderly couple in their attic for 12 hours. The water was so powerful that it upended their refrigerator, which now sits, along with all of the Cantlow’s other possessions, on the curb, waiting for debris clean-up to whisk it away. The Cantlows are living with their daughter until they can put their house back together again; Bryant has no estimate on how long it’ll take. The neighborhood still feels like a disaster zone.