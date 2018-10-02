With a mere 34 days until the midterm elections, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is urging her caucus to swap talking points about the news of the day with the issues she says voters actually care about.

“Health-care costs in the country, that’s probably the major issue,” she told CNN’s Dana Bash in an interview at The Atlantic Festival on Tuesday. “And it’s tied to what the president and Republicans did on the tax bill.”

It was a disciplined message amid the frenzied news cycle surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Pelosi argued that “people care about what’s happening in their lives”—such as prescription-drug costs and the number on their paycheck. All those things “are more important to people than who’s on the Supreme Court,” she argued, and Democrats need to tailor their pitches accordingly. House Democrats hold a plus-six lead over Republicans on the generic ballot, but Pelosi was careful not to sound too bullish about their chances. Were the elections held today, she said, “I anticipate we would [win], but the vote is five weeks from today.”

Is Pelosi’s leadership the key to Democrats regaining the House, or the thing that will hold them back?

Despite her message in the interview, Pelosi couldn’t escape the news. Bash asked Pelosi how, if she were speaker in the next Congress, she might handle the potential outcomes of Kavanaugh’s nomination. Will she move to impeach Kavanaugh from the Supreme Court if he’s confirmed, or from the federal bench if he’s not?