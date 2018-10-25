According to the Honduran government, the caravan currently making its way through Mexico can be traced back to a Facebook post by Bartolo Fuentes, an activist and former Honduran lawmaker. On October 5, Fuentes posted a graphic listing a date, time, and place to meet. “We’re not leaving because we want to,” the graphic reads. “Violence and poverty chase us out.” A group of about 160 Honduran migrants set out from San Pedro Sula, in the country’s northwest, eight days later.

The group’s numbers grew as it made its way north, as people—who either saw news of it on television or got word from others—joined. The caravan, which at its peak was estimated to consist of as many as 7,000 migrants, offers those who for years might have considered leaving their origin country—whether because of violence or economic insecurity—the opportunity to do so without paying steep smuggling costs. It also provides some security for what is a dangerous journey riddled with extortion, kidnapping, and sexual abuse.

“From a social perspective, they have seen in the news, because of all the coverage in the news, that it’s a successful mode,” said Sofia Martinez, an analyst focusing on Central America at International Crisis Group, a nonprofit, nongovernmental organization. “I would not be surprised if people travel in groups from now on … though maybe not in the thousands.”

Trump’s public criticism may have actually fueled caravans’ popularity by raising awareness of their existence. “The irony of the caravans is that because President Trump gave so much attention to the last one, he may have set off a new wave of caravans in the future,” said Andrew Selee, the president of the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank.

A second caravan is reportedly gathering in Chiquimula, a city in Guatemala near the Honduran border. It’s not yet clear how many migrants have joined, though some estimate it’s as many as 2,500.

Selee described how traveling in large numbers is a particularly attractive alternative to paying for a coyote, a term used to describe human smugglers. “For people for whom cost matters, that’s a huge incentive,” he said. The journey from Honduras to the United States, with the help of a coyote, can cost at least $4,000 and up to $12,000 a person, Martinez said. Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and policy prescriptions have also driven up the costs, as the presence of criminal groups, such as gangs, and security officials along the border increases.

There are a number of reasons migrants might be driven to leave their origin country regardless of the risks, which include threats on the route and the chance that they may not be accepted into the United States. Violence appears to be the overwhelming driver. One woman told The Washington Post that her husband had been killed by the gang MS-13 in El Salvador, and that after she reported it to the police, the gang started threatening her. Some are seeking to reunite with relatives in the United States. And still others have cited poverty.