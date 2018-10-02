For example, Conway trumpeted the fact that even though a majority of the electorate was female in 2016, they had rejected a famous woman, Hillary Clinton, in favor of Trump—skipping over the fact that most women voted for Clinton. Despite what Americans may have heard, Conway said, the White House is calm, collaborative, and collegial. She discounted stories told to the press by “sources close to the White House,” although she’s been known to use that phrase herself.

“Some people don’t want to see the success,” Conway said. “They don’t want to see him as president. I don’t know if we’ve ever had this many people refusing to accept an election result and see how they can help.”

She said Trump hasn’t gotten the media credit he deserves for his stewardship of the economy, handling of the opioid crisis, and negotiation of trade deals, though she also said she believes voters have a clear view of the president’s accomplishments.

Conway made headlines on Sunday when she mentioned on CNN’s State of the Union that she is a survivor of sexual assault. She said Tuesday that her disclosure wasn’t planned—“I think if I made a decision I would have articulated it better,” she quipped—and that she didn’t plan to discuss the details more. But she said the key point for her is that she doesn’t hold Trump, Kavanaugh, or anyone else uninvolved with the assault responsible. Conway said she worried about different cultural issues being improperly conflated.

“When people look through their partisan lenses at fundamentally nonpartisan, nonpolitical issues, that I think is where the trouble begins,” she said.

It’s a potentially valuable lesson for an overheated, highly polarized time—especially if Conway can find a way to impart it to her boss.