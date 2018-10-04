Kavanaugh on the brink

The spending on the conservative side seems to correspond with growing affinity for Kavanaugh among Republican voters. Jennifer Duffy, a senior editor at “The Cook Political Report,” told me that pollsters have seen an increase in “intensity” from Republican voters since Ford came forward with her allegations. Tim Chapman, the executive director of Heritage Action, the Heritage Foundation’s political arm, agreed: “I think to the extent that there was a real problem, two to three weeks ago, with a sense of sort of apathy amongst the conservative base, that has completely been erased over the last week and a half.” Like multiple other operatives and activists I spoke with this week, Chapman said the allegations, and the delay in a Senate vote, have jolted conservatives. Earlier this week, my colleague Emma Green reported that conservative women activists in particular are mobilizing in the wake of Thursday’s Senate hearing, where Ford and Kavanaugh both testified.

According to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, JCN is by far the biggest spender when it comes to both digital and television advertisements about the Supreme Court, though as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, it doesn’t disclose its donors. The group spent $7 million on ads lobbying to block former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland and $10 million lobbying for Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation.

JCN pledged to spend another $10 million on Kavanaugh. In July, it announced a $1.5 million ad push in West Virginia, North Dakota, Indiana, and Alabama. More recently, it focused its spending on West Virginia and North Dakota. While Carrie Severino, JCN’s chief counsel and policy director, told me that her group is not attempting to influence the midterms, its new ads say voters will “never forget” how Heitkamp and Manchin vote.

Some conservative groups have focused their efforts on dethroning Democrats who’ve already said they’re voting no. Donnelly, for example, announced late last week that he wouldn’t support Kavanaugh, though he added that he would “welcome the opportunity to work with President Trump on a new nominee.” Since that announcement, the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List said it’s visited “more than 345,000 Indiana voters’ homes to educate them on Donnelly’s record.” (Meanwhile, Michael Feldman, the spokesman for the Indiana Democratic Party, told me in a statement that “Hoosiers appreciate the serious and thoughtful approach [Donnelly] has taken on this confirmation process.”)

It’s still uncertain, though, whether a yes or no vote on Kavanaugh will be influential among voters in red-state Democrats’ reelections. Eitan Hersh, a political-science professor at Tufts University, told me that taking a hard line against Kavanaugh could make it more difficult for those Democrats, because their strategy isn’t purely focused on turning out the base. “It’s not clear that a forceful opposition to [Kavanaugh] is a good strategy when you’re not just focusing on mobilization,” Hersh said.