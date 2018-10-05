Judge Kavanaugh has made it very clear to the American public that he is biased, that he is receiving information and perceives it through the lens of a partisan and through the lens of the person he has been his entire career, which is a partisan operative. And there were moments, perhaps, during his initial testimony, where he may have distracted us from that part of his history, where he talked, you know, in a calm voice about certain things. He certainly knows case law and talked about it. But when the issues got hot, when it became about fundamental issues, the veneer was stripped away, and Brett Kavanaugh showed us who he really is.

Republican John Cornyn of Texas Says the FBI Investigation Helped Kavanaugh’s Chances:

Now, I actually think in some ways our colleagues who called for a one-week delay have done us a favor, because every lead that could be followed has been followed and exhausted, and as the majority leader was saying earlier, in America, under our constitutional system where we don't presume that you're guilty and require you to prove your innocence, and where we believe in due process of law, I think the FBI investigation was a useful way to demonstrate to the American people that none of these allegations that have been made against Judge Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct have been proven. It also, I think, gives us a chance to pivot from what has been a shameful and disgraceful confirmation process.

Democrat Dick Durbin of Illinois Speaks Against Kavanaugh’s “Raw Partisanship”:

Judge Kavanaugh abandoned any veneer of neutrality last week before our committee. Out of one side of his mouth, he claimed that he bore no ill will toward Dr. Ford. then he called her allegations, quote, “a calculated, orchestrated political hit,” citing apparent “pent-up anger about President Trump in the 2016 election and revenge on behalf of the Clintons.” He even threatened the Democrats, and I quote, when he said “what goes around comes around.” In my 20 years on the Judiciary Committee, I have never heard anything like that or even close to that from a judicial nominee. It's hard to imagine how a nominee who has displayed such raw partisanship could then claim to serve as a neutral umpire in the Supreme Court ... At a time when our president plumbs the depth of bad behavior on a daily basis, we should not allow the highest court in our land to now sink to that same standard in their ranks.

Republican Marco Rubio of Florida Points To the National Reckoning Over Sexual Assault:

I would be remiss if I didn't mention that there's clearly another factor that is driving much of the anger and passion around this nomination. And it has nothing to do with partisan politics or politics at all, for that matter. It is the fact, as I've mentioned already earlier, that sadly, far too often, particularly women who come forward with allegations of harassment, abuse, or assault are ignored, dismissed and even blamed. And the fact is that because of this, we have potentially millions of victims who have never come forward and who suffer in silence. And so I understand that for victims and for those who love them, for those who have survived this, to hear about these allegations brings back powerful and painful memories of what happened to them, of how they were ignored, of how they were not believed, of how they were blamed and how their abuser got away with it. What has happened to these survivors is an injustice. It's wrong. It's something that we as a nation must reckon with and we as a people must fix. But the solution to injustice is never injustice, and it would be unjust to turn this nomination into a proxy fight over the broader important issue of how we have treated victims of sexual assault in America.