Whether it’s speaking out against President Trump, working to keep the Iran nuclear deal alive, or encouraging voters to participate in a “course correction” this November, former Secretary of State John Kerry says he’s still in the game.

“I don’t consider myself gone,” Kerry replied when The Atlantic’s Steve Clemons asked him at The Atlantic Festival whether he was mulling a return to politics. “I’m not ruling out running for office,” said Kerry, the Democrats’ 2004 presidential nominee. “But I’m focusing now on getting out the vote.”

“When we are involved, when we hold politicians responsible, and are engaged, then we can make things change,” Kerry told a packed auditorium. “Right now we need to restore our democracy in our own country, get rid of money in our politics, and eliminate gerrymandering.” The system, he added, is “fixed—and people know it’s fixed.”

In the brief but wide-ranging conversation, Kerry also defended some of the Obama administration’s most controversial foreign policy achievements, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action—known colloquially as the Iran nuclear deal—and the decision to work with Russia to destroy Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons stockpile. He denied that any of those deals were rooted in naivete or blind trust. “Our policy was, ‘Don’t trust, but verify,” he said, riffing on Ronald Reagan’s famous “Trust, but verify” mantra.