Your response?

Clinton: I mean, really, yes. It deserves a lot of laughter.

I wasn't watching when he said that; I was having to be somewhere else and away from a TV and even my phone. And so I heard about it later and—you know, look, I thought it was just part of the whole of his very defensive and, you know, unconvincing presentation.

And I told someone later, boy, I'll tell you, they give us a lot of credit.

Thirty-six years ago we started this against—against him. I mean it is ...

Goldberg: Back at Yale.

Clinton: Yeah, well, even before, in high school apparently.

So I—I don't—you know, look, I want the FBI to conduct as thorough an investigation as they possibly can within whatever restraints are imposed upon them. But I think for anyone who believes there's such a thing as a judicial temperament and that we want judges, particularly those on our highest court, to approach issues, approach plaintiffs and defendants, with a sense of fairness, that there's a lot to be concerned about.

Goldberg: Right. I want to ask you a question about Dr. Ford for a minute. There are a lot of Democrats who—and a lot of other people—who are absolutely certain, 100 percent, her—her recollection is the absolute truth.

I'm asking you this as a lawyer. Do you feel 100 percent certain that the events that she described are true and are, therefore, disqualifying?

Clinton: Look, I—I watched as much of her testimony as I could. I found her very credible. You have to ask yourself, why would anybody put themselves through this if they did not believe that they had important information to convey to the Senate?

She basically said that; she thought it was her civic duty. So I found—I found her presentation, I found her willingness to say, I don't remember that but I remember this, to be very convincing. And I—I felt a great swell of, you know, pride that she would be willing to put herself out there under these circumstances.

Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony was a where-were-you-when moment.

Goldberg: Could you frame this a little bit in the context of what we're all seeing as—or understanding to be almost a war developing between the genders, or between large factions of gender?

Women's anger, of course, has become an enormous issue. Just frame—frame that out against the backdrop of some of your own experiences in dealing with—being the first major party female candidate for president?

Clinton: Well, I wouldn't—I wouldn't frame it so starkly, as you just did. I think what is happening is that, on many, many fronts women and—young women and girls are saying, "You have to hear our stories too. We have the right to be heard."

And I remember those—we saw it all on—on TV, those two young women following Senator Flake into the elevator. And they were determined that he would know that there were young women like them, representing many, many more, who wanted to be heard and wanted their stories to be taken seriously.