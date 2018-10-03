Still, there are concerns about the economic situation as it is, and there are those who say that the Fed isn’t responding enough. The most glaring weakness is that wages are growing slowly, even as other indicators are up more. Powell didn’t have any easy answers as to why that is.

“It’s a bit of a mystery why they’re not bidding up this scarce commodity of labor more,” he said. “We have seen a gradual increase. My own expectation would be that we would see more of that.”

It’s possible, Powell said, that workers simply don’t have the same bargaining power to demand higher pay that they used to, a factor of both globalization and mechanization of jobs. He said he’s also concerned that if the U.S. workforce doesn’t continue to be better educated, especially in relation to the rest of the world, the nation won’t be able to take advantage of technological advances.

There are also interest-rate concerns. Fiscal hawks worry that perpetually low interest rates will leave the Fed with few options to stimulate growth should a recession occur. (Lower interest rates make it cheaper to borrow, which helps spur action.) But Trump is not alone in his opposition to raising rates; some progressive economic observers agree.

Powell said he sees the rates as a balance between the Fed trying to avoid suffocating growth and to maintain its tools for future use. He said he thinks the Fed is striking that balance now, and the positive indicators in the economy suggest it’s working. But that doesn’t mean he feels totally safe about the economy.

“Nobody wants a central banker who sleeps well,” Powell said. “What good is that?”