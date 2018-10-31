“We have to make it clear as Democrats we choose hope over fear. We choose unity over division. We choose allies over enemies,” Biden said, closing a 40-minute speech that capped a day with two other speeches in Wisconsin and a fundraiser for the gubernatorial candidate there. “This is America. Nothing’s beyond our grasp.”

Many of the prospective 2020 candidates have started cycling through—Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, as well as lesser known hopefuls like Congressman John Delaney; Congressman Tim Ryan; South Bend, Indiana,Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Congressman Eric Swalwell. None have drawn a crowd this big, or this excited. None have convinced Fred Hubbell, the Democrat trying to unseat Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds by grabbing independent and Republican voters, to appear with them—but by the end of the night, as Biden worked the crowd for over half an hour after finishing his remarks, it was Hubbell who was trying to squeeze into the frame for some of the selfies.

Read: Kamala Harris’s Anti-Trump Tour

For all the people who pushed their way forward to tell him that they remembered the last time they met, or what big fans they were, Biden did not stay long. This isn’t a full campaign swing, the way the people who may soon be his opponents have done. He didn’t even stay the night, instead flying out immediately to continue his final week push, with stops on Wednesday in Illinois and Missouri, and Thursday as the only major Democrat still hoping to help North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp hold onto a Senate seat that most Democrats believe has fallen out of their grasp.

Officially, Biden agreed to come to help Abby Finkenauer, the state legislator hoping to beat Congressman Rod Blum in a race that is more competitive than Democrats had hoped or expected it would be by this point. Finkenauer’s campaign appealed to Biden to come on the argument that he could make the difference in her winning, according to people familiar, as she tries to get the white Catholic voters that are Biden’s core base to feel comfortable voting for a 29 year-old woman.

“He is here tonight because of the values that we share,” Finkenauer said, introducing Biden to the crowd.

Read: The Fight for Iowa’s White Working-Class Soul

Biden began by speaking about the last week of terrorism, between the mail bombs sent to top Democrats and to CNN, the shooting of the two black people in a supermarket by a gunman who’d tried to go into a church and the massacre of 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday morning.

“We need to recognize that words matter. Words matter,” Biden said. “We have to recognize, and take responsibility as well, our political opponents are not our enemies. The media are not our enemies. We are Americans.”

Read: Sanders and Warren Are Heading for a Standoff