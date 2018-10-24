Even in Walters’s district, where the GOP still has an edge in voter registration of about 7 percentage points (and where no Democratic candidate for congressional or statewide office has ever broken 50 percent at the polls), Clinton bested Trump by 5 points.

“There are certain individual races where personal dynamics seem to be a factor,” said Mark DiCamillo, the veteran California poll taker who now directs polling for Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies and recently surveyed the tightest California races. “But you would have to surmise that these seats are in play in general because of Trump.” The poll ranked the Republican incumbents from most to least vulnerable, and in each case, the GOP candidate’s fortunes tracked the president’s job-approval rating. And, DiCamillo adds, “the relationship between whether a voter approves or disapproves of Trump is, if anything, even stronger than party affiliation” in explaining likely voters’ intentions.

All that helps explain why both parties have poured resources and surrogates (Barack Obama and Joe Biden have both made appearances for the Democrats) into a state where changing demographics were already making districts like Walters’s less overwhelmingly Republican than in the past. As the midterm campaign enters the homestretch, though, the Democrats enjoy a pronounced financial advantage. An analysis by the Los Angeles Times found that in the seven most competitive House races, Democratic candidates raised a total of $21.6 million over the three months ending September 30, compared with just $4.2 million for the Republicans. GOP candidates, on average, had just about $650,000 on hand, compared with an average of about $1.2 million for each Democrat.

“It’s an absolute spigot,” said Sean Walsh, a longtime California Republican strategist who was press secretary for former Governor Pete Wilson. “Trump’s vulnerabilities could be a crucial factor. But if the Democrats ultimately do poorly in these races and have put in millions and millions of dollars, there’s going to be an awful lot of recriminations about what did you spend and what did you spend it on.”

The Democrats’ top moneybags in the most recent reporting period was Gil Cisneros, a low-key former naval officer and shipping manager for Frito-Lay who won a $266 million California lottery jackpot in 2010. He is running for an open seat in a three-county district (Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego) vacated by the retirement of the Republican incumbent, Ed Royce. From July 1 to the end of September, Cisneros’s campaign raised $4.6 million, including a $3.5 million loan from himself, compared with just $921,000 for his GOP opponent, Young Kim, a former Royce aide and state assemblywoman. (Cisneros has lent the campaign some $8 million in all.)

Cisneros’s platform—in a district that is home to Richard Nixon’s birthplace and presidential library—includes stronger gun-control laws (or better “gun safety,” as he invariably phrases it). He campaigned recently with Mark Kelly, the former astronaut and Navy-captain husband of former Representative Gabby Giffords of Arizona, whose own crusade for tighter gun laws has lent its support to some 50 candidates around the country this cycle. Cisneros’s status as a veteran has particular appeal, Kelly said. “We think veteran candidates can lean in on these issues in a way that others can’t,” Kelly said.