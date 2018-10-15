Rubio isn’t buying the Saudi denials. “There’s no other explanation for it, because if there was video of him leaving (the consulate, then the Saudis) would have shown it by now,” he said on CNN.

Rubio also took issue with Trump’s oft-stated reluctance to cancel multibillion-dollar arms sales to Saudi Arabia. While he pointed out that military deals bring more than just revenue—winning the U.S. leverage due to the need for training, maintenance and parts that Russia or China cannot supply—Rubio said on CBS’s Face the Nation that those lucrative sales should not be sacrosanct: “There’s not enough money in the world for us to buy back our credibility on human rights.”

Senator Jeff Flake, another Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee, agreed that there doesn’t appear to be any other explanation for Khashoggi’s disappearance. On ABC’s This Week, he expressed less hesitance than Rubio about canceling a military deal. “I do think that arms sales will be affected,” he said, adding that controversial U.S. support for the Saudi war in Yemen also could be at risk.

Rubio joined calls for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to cancel his trip to Saudi Arabia for an investor conference that begins Oct. 23. “I don’t think any of our government officials should be going and pretending as it’s business as usual, until we know exactly what's happened here,” he said on CNN.

Larry Kudlow, the White House economic adviser, claimed on both This Week and Fox News Sunday that Mnuchin was going because the conference is about “terrorist financing.” While Mnuchin did make a speech on the topic during last year’s gathering, it does not appear anywhere in the published schedule for the second annual meeting, which Reuters describes as “the biggest show for investors to promote Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reform vision.”

The Trump administration and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner have forged close relations with Saudi Arabia and the crown prince, united in their staunch opposition to Iran and Obama’s Iranian nuclear deal, which Trump has walked away from. A leading Israeli newspaper calls Kushner’s relationship with Mohammed bin Salman a “bromance.” President Trump made his first trip abroad to the desert kingdom.

For those hoping for strong action on Khashoggi’s alleged murder, Trump did not encourage optimism last week. On Tuesday he said “I know nothing” about what really happened and “hopefully that will sort itself out”; on Thursday, he emphasized that Khashoggi, a permanent resident, was not a U.S. citizen. Yet the same day he also said in a 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday night that Saudi Arabia would face “severe punishment” if the reports prove true.

Last week, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee organized a bipartisan letter invoking a 2016 law to order a human rights investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance and presumed death. Bob Corker also told CNN his instincts say that Saudi operatives murdered Khashoggi. Lindsey Graham, a prominent Republican senator who’s lately been a staunch Trump ally, promised “hell to pay” if the allegations are true.

