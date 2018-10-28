On Sunday morning, members of the Jewish community gathered in front of the Community Day School by a student-made Holocaust memorial constructed of 6 million soda-can tabs. Students, parents, and teachers hugged and cried and shared stories of their last 24 hours. After a while, a church group arrived and surrounded them, singing songs like “Amazing Grace.”

Ada Perlman, 14, stood in a bright red pea coat and cried, surrounded by friends. “I always heard about anti-Semitism, but I never thought it would happen in my own community,” she said, through tears. “It’s such an embracing community that doesn’t have any hate in it.” Her father, Jonathan Perlman, was in the basement with New Light Congregation, one of the communities that meets in the building, at the time of the shooting. He survived, but three members of their congregation did not.

“I’m worried people aren’t going to want to come to shul anymore,” Perlman said, using a word for synagogue. New Light is small and mostly older, she said: “I don’t want this to ruin my shul and my community.” She wants to go back to praying there as soon as she can, she said: “We can’t show the people that hate Jews that we’re not strong.”

About a mile away, the two owners of Murray Avenue Kosher grocery store, Lila Weiss and Saul Markovic, were preparing to send food out to any families that may need it. Almost immediately after the shooting, they began getting calls from people wanting to know how they could help, they said. Many members of the congregations where the shooting happened are regulars at their store.

“I’m concerned it’s going to change the whole way of life for the Jewish community here,” said Markovic, who attends an Orthodox synagogue in the neighborhood. He anticipates that people will be more worried about security now, and the atmosphere in the synagogues won’t be as open. But ultimately, he is not surprised by this demonstration of hatred towards Jews. “I feel that anti-Semitism has been here all along,” he said. “I don’t think that it’s something new.”

Many of the stores on Murray and Forbes, the two main streets in town, had posted signs honoring those who had died. A sign saying, “love thy neighbor,” with a hand-drawn Star of David, was posted in the window of one coffeeshop. A brunch place posted a chalkboard sharing thoughts and prayers for the community. “Love is stronger than hate!” declared a sign outside of a tea shop.

But inside those stores, many people seemed shaken. Sam Musolino, a 28-year-old barista, was working at a coffeeshop a few blocks away from the synagogue when the shooting happened. They locked everyone inside for two hours, she said, waiting for the news to trickle in. “I’ve been serving these people coffee for two years,” she said. “You get to know everyone: They bring their families and wives and children in. It’s really surreal and startling.” The hardest thing about the day after the shooting, said her manager, has been not seeing the regulars coming in, and wondering what might have happened to them or their families.