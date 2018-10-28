Read: The Battle to Be Trump’s Javert in New York

Now, they’re hoping those wins can help them take back Republican-held seats in this fall’s battleground-state midterm elections.

Republicans currently hold the majority of state attorney general seats, 27 to 22, with 1 independent. But this fall’s map— there are more than 30 races on the ballot—has put the GOP on defense, with 18 seats to protect and battlegrounds that seem to favor the blue team.

In New York, where the attorney general post is all but certain to remain in Democrats' hands, primary candidates practically tripped over each other promising to take Trump to court.

Zephyr Teachout, who ultimately lost out to fellow Democrat Letitia James, launched her campaign in June in front of Trump Tower in a pledge to investigate Trump's private business interests in New York. "The beating heart of Trump's corruption is here in our state," she said.

In her victory speech last month, James told a crowd that her race "was never really about me or any of the candidates who ran.” Instead, she said, “mostly it was about that man in the White House who can’t go a day without threatening our fundamental rights.”

Attorneys general haven’t traditionally been overtly political — they defend state agencies in court, ensure child support is paid on time, go after companies that defraud consumers. But over the last decade, with an ever-growing stack of lawsuits against the federal government, Republican and Democratic attorneys general alike have nudged those law-and-order postings into the partisan fray, a process that culminated, last March, in a Republican-initiated rules change allowing national parties to target the opposition’s incumbents.

That’s set this year to be the costliest attorney general election cycle to date, with an expected $100 million spent on the races. And it’s why Weiser is banking on national political tailwinds to rev up — and fund — his flyover state race.

“I just have some work to do,” Weiser concludes his video, scribbling.

Trump had been in office less than a month when Democratic attorneys general landed their first major hit.

In the first weeks of the new administration, five attorneys general had taken Trump to court over his original travel ban, which limited immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. In February 2017, a federal judge sided with Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, blocking the policy nationwide.

They only gained momentum from there. Democratic attorneys general sued to keep Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. They sued to stop him from banning transgender individuals from military service. They sued to block his Education Department from delaying student protections from for-profit colleges.