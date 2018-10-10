These monitors were swiftly dubbed “O’Grady’s Raiders,” and in the pre-cell phone and pre-pager era, they devised a kind of Paul Revere-meets-telephone-tree system to round up stray or errant members, setting up camp in friendly congressional offices with hard-line, rotary dial phones to summon congressmen from steam baths, hideaways and barrooms to make sure they were on the floor in sufficient number.

“It was nuts,” O’Grady told me four years ago when I was writing a book on the 1964 bill. “But I didn’t know that then. I don’t think it’s ever been replicated, because it’s such a nutty idea.”

The idea may have been nutty, but it was brutally effective. James A. Haley, a Florida segregationist, allowed that without “the vultures in the spectators galleries, who were controlling votes in the House, or at least calling the turn on them…I do not think you would have twenty-five votes for this monstrous bill.” Instead, the bill passed the House that winter by 290-130.

I thought of Jane O’Grady the other day, when Anna Maria Archilla and Maria Gallagher waylaid Jeff Flake in that Capitol Hill elevator, demanding that he look them in the eye, and forcing him to call for a week’s delay in considering Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. I thought of her, too, when Mitch McConnell denounced protesters against Kavanaugh as “these clowns,” and John Cornyn insisted, “We will not be bullied by the screams of paid protesters and name-calling by the mob.”

How far have we fallen, or how little have we changed, that yesterday’s “vultures” are today’s “clowns”?

Here’s how far we’ve fallen: 54 years ago, no one stormed the doors of the Supreme Court. Instead, for weeks on end, solemn seminarians held prayer vigils near the Capitol grounds, and pro-civil rights forces lobbied wavering midwestern Republicans, who had no black constituents, and no reason to vote yes except because they feared that the God of their fathers might have wanted it that way.

Yes, there were a couple of vocal outbursts from the galleries (one protester was carted away to a mental hospital!), but nothing like the shouts and demonstrations of recent days. On the night the House first passed the bill, O’Grady stayed up all night with her friend Peggy Roach, of the National Catholic Conference, baking vanilla sugar cookies, frosted with chocolate equal signs, to take to the offices of the wavering members that they had dogged for weeks.

The lobbying was equally creative and effective in the Senate, as the integrationists deployed clergymen of every faith.

“I hope that satisfies those two god-damned bishops that called me last night!” the die-hard Republican Senator Karl Mundt of South Dakota was heard to exclaim after voting for a pro-civil rights amendment.

But…and it’s a big but…here is what is different. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed the Senate 73-27, with 27 Republican votes. In those days, the GOP still took seriously its legacy as the party of Lincoln, and the Senate minority leader Everett Dirksen of Illinois explicitly agreed to aid the bill’s passage in exchange for the Democrats’ promise not to use the bill as a political cudgel in that year’s presidential election.