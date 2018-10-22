Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey), Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2), and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
-
Turkey released images from a surveillance camera inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul that show a man leaving the consulate dressed in the late journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s clothes. The footage seemed to suggest that he was part of a ploy by the Saudi team that killed Khashoggi, to misdirect early investigations into the journalist’s disappearance.
-
The Kremlin said that Russia will respond in kind if the United States begins to develop intermediate nuclear weapons after Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.
-
Trump tweeted, without evidence, that the caravan of migrants traveling from Honduras and Guatemala includes “criminals and unknown Middle Easterners.” The migrants are currently moving across the southern part of Mexico toward the U.S. border. Trump also threatened, via tweet, to cut off foreign aid to the Central American countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador for not stopping the caravan.
-
U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton said in an interview that he told Russian diplomats that Russian “meddling in our election process had hardly had any real effect.”
-
Trump will hold a campaign rally in Houston at 7:30 ET for Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who is facing a challenge from Democrat Beto O’Rourke.
Today on The Atlantic
-
That’s Not How Biology Works: The Trump administration's plan to define gender as a static dichotomy erases transgender people, defies basic science, and proposes “widespread genetic testing and [recordkeeping] of citizens’ genitals,” writes James Hamblin.
-
Elizabeth Warren, Unnerved: The Massachusetts senator’s DNA test shows how President Trump’s “can push sensible people past the point of madness.” (Caitlin Flanagan)
-
Pence’s New Talking Point: Out on the campaign trail, Vice President Mike Pence has been telling voters that Republican changes to the food-stamp program will remind poor people of the “dignity of work.” He’s probably wrong. (Olivia Paschal)
-
The Limits of Rage: Though effective in the short-term, the growing amounts of anger spreading through American politics will poison the whole system for years to come. History proves so. (Joanne Freeman)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Visualized
