‘A Complete National Disgrace’: The spectacle surrounding the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings show a complete breakdown of our national institutions, writes David Brooks. (The New York Times)

‘Stinkball’ No Longer: South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham’s theatrics during the Kavanaugh confirmation process surprised many onlookers. Why is he acting this way? (Ben Terris, The Washington Post)

The Worst Job in Politics: Illinois’ legislature is perpetually gridlocked, and its credit rating is as low as Russia’s. Why would anyone want to be the state’s governor? (Theodoric Meyer, Politico Magazine)

Hmmm: A friend of Christine Blasey Ford, Leland Keyser, reportedly told FBI investigators that she was pressured by Ford’s allies to “revisit her initial statement” saying that she had no recollection of any incident like the one Ford described. (Natalie Andrews, Rebecca Ballhaus, and Sadie Gurman, The Wall Street Journal)

Battleground 2018: A new CityLab analysis finds that control of the House of Representatives will likely be decided in America’s suburbs. (David Montgomery)