An Arizona Upset?: Democrat Kyrsten Sinema was all but a shoo-in for Arizona’s open Senate seat. But after a video clip of Sinema calling the state “the meth lab of democracy” surfaced, Martha McSally, her Republican opponent, is surging . (David Byler, The Weekly Standard)

What To Do With Bill Clinton: Hillary Clinton’s assertion that her husband’s affair with Monica Lewinsky was not an abuse of power has brought the former president back into #MeToo’s spotlight. “He won’t account for his own actions, so we have to account for him,” writes Monica Hesse . (The Washington Post)

There’s a Lot Going On in 2018: Ronald Brownstein lays out the four trends that Democrats should be excited about this year—and four that should concern them. (CNN)

American Snipers: A BuzzFeed News report reveals that American soldiers were hired to assassinate dissident politicians in the Middle East. (Aram Roston)

Waiting To Be Executed: A man on death row for a 2002 murder has asked the Nevada state government to speed up his own execution, throwing the state into a legal tailspin. (Maurice Chammah, The Marshall Project)

He’s Running: In an interview with Rolling Stone, former San Antonio mayor and Obama administration official Julian Castro said he’s considering a presidential bid : “I’m likely to do it,” Castro said. “I’ll make a final decision after November, but I’m inclined to do it.” (Andy Kroll)

Follow the Money: These are the candidates who raked in the most cash in the most competitive House races in the country. (Sarah Almukhtar and Rachel Shorey, The New York Times)